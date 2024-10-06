GMA, Leni file COCs

Former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo filed her certificate of candidacy to seek re-election as representative of Pampanga province’s second district. At right, former vice president Leni Robredo, along with runningmate Camarines Sur Rep. Gabby Bordado, filed her COC at the Commission on Elections office in Naga City.

MANILA, Philippines — Former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) yesterday to seek another term as representative of Pampanga province’s second district.

Former vice president Leni Robredo also filed her COC to run for mayor of Naga City in Camarines Sur. She was accompanied by outgoing Rep. Gabriel Bordado Jr. who will run for vice mayor under Robredo’s “Team Naga 2025.”

Arroyo filed her COC with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) at the Pampanga capitol grounds to seek for a third term at the House of Representatives.

She was accompanied by Pampanga Gov. Dennis Pineda, Vice Gov. Lilia Pineda and other local officials of the province’s second district.

In a Facebook post, Robredo announced “Filed and Ready” after the filing of her COC.

Robredo was accompanied by Bordado and her entire City Council slate under the Liberal party.

The Team Naga 2025, she said, is the result of extensive consultations among residents, organizations and sectors.

Bordado said in a statement that he sees his partnership with Robredo as a “strong political alliance, focusing on governance that fosters inclusivity, transparency and progress for Naga City.”

“The Team Naga 2025 slate includes a powerhouse lineup of experienced public servants and professionals, including incumbent and former city councilors, lawyers, a dentist, a retired police general and community leaders,” Bordado said.