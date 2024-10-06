^

Nation

Public schools in Valenzuela get vans from local government

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
October 6, 2024 | 12:00am
Public schools in Valenzuela get vans from local government
Mayor Weslie Gatchalian led the blessing and turnover of the vehicles during a ceremony held in Barangay Dalandanan yesterday.
valenzuela.gov.ph

MANILA, Philippines — Public schools in Valenzuela no longer need to worry about their transport needs after they received 63 vans from the city government.

Mayor Weslie Gatchalian led the blessing and turnover of the vehicles during a ceremony held in Barangay Dalandanan yesterday.

The purchase of the vans – each priced at P1.09 million, or P69.2 million in total – was made possible through the funding of Gatchalian’s brother, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.

Among the beneficiaries of the van donation are the Pamantasan Lungsod ng Valenzuela, Valenzuela City Technological College, Antonio M. Serapio Elementary School, Silvestre Lazaro Elementary School, Sitero Francisco Memorial National High School and the Schools Division Office - Valenzuela.

Gatchalian said the initiative seeks to equip schools with reliable vehicles to support transportation needs for staff transport, student program support, logistical management and other activities.

The acquisition of the vehicles also addressed the requests of school principals and teachers during the People’s Day sa Barangay caravans.

“In celebration of Teacher’s Day, our tribute to the teachers serves as our gratitude for their endless sacrifices in delivering quality education to our students,” the mayor said in a statement.

He added that with the new resources, the city government aims to ensure schools’ smoother day-to-day operations for and ensure flexibility in coordinating events and other community engagements.

VALENZUELA
