^

Nation

4 dead in separate Mindanao ambush incidents

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 1, 2024 | 4:36pm
4 dead in separate Mindanao ambush incidents
Rashied Lumangal and Nasrudin Alim, both ethnic Maguindanaons, died instantly from bullet wounds sustained in an ambush on Feb. 29, 2024 in Barangay Kilay in Shariff Saydona Mustapha in Maguindanao del Sur.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Four individuals were killed in separate ambush incidents on Thursday in the provinces of Agusan del Sur in Region 13 and in Maguindanao del Sur in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Police Major Milan Naz, police chief in San Francisco town in Agusan del Sur, on Friday said that oil palm plantation workers Rolando Ayaton and Jimmy Lucero both died from multiple gunshot wounds sustained in an ambush by suspected members of the New People's Army in Purok 7 in Barangay San Isidro on Thursday.

The gunmen reportedly fled toward a nearby hinterland where there is heavy NPA presence.

The first to perish in a similar incident in Shariff Saydona Mustapha in BARMM's Maguindanao del Sur province about three hours before were two Moro men, Rashied Lumangal at Nasrudin Alim.

Capt. Waldy Bunag, chief of the Shariff Saydona Municipal Police Station, told reporters in Cotabato City on Friday that Lumangal and Alim were in a blue multicab when men armed with M16 assault rifles, positioned at one side of a farm-to-market road in Sitio Bagkwang in Barangay Kilay, opened fire as they came close.

Lumangal and Alim both died on the spot from bullet wounds in their heads and upper torsos. 

Residents of Shariff Saydona and investigators from the municipal police said there are indications that members of the Dawlah Islamiya terror group could be responsible for the fatal ambush of Lumangal and Alim.

vuukle comment

AGUSAN DEL SUR

BARMM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alleged TUPAD scam in San Juan exposed

Alleged TUPAD scam in San Juan exposed

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito denounced yesterday the alleged corruption that depleted the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced...
Nation
fbtw
5 ex-cops in Jemboy slay freed

5 ex-cops in Jemboy slay freed

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
Five of six former Navotas policemen involved in the killing of Jemboy Baltazar were released from the Bureau of Jail Management...
Nation
fbtw
DOJ indicts 3 in kidnap of 9 Chinese, Pinoys

DOJ indicts 3 in kidnap of 9 Chinese, Pinoys

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
The Department of Justice has indicted three suspects for the alleged kidnapping of six Chinese and three Filipinos in Muntinlupa...
Nation
fbtw
PCG regains control of hacked Facebook page

PCG regains control of hacked Facebook page

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard has regained control of its official Facebook page three days after it was hacked.
Nation
fbtw
Belmonte joins UN assembly on environment

Belmonte joins UN assembly on environment

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte underscored the importance of a “multilevel” approach to address climate change...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

3 dog killers fined P6,000

By Ric Sapnu | 18 hours ago
Three people have been found guilty of animal cruelty for killing a dog for their personal consumption.
Nation
fbtw

Forest fire breaks out in Bontoc anew

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
Another forest fire broke out in Bontoc, Mountain Province yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Iloilo AFP-NPA clash death toll now 4

By Jennifer Rendon | 18 hours ago
The body of another New People’s Army rebel was discovered as firefights between government troopers and NPA guerrillas in San Joaquin, Iloilo continued yesterday, bringing the death toll to four.
Nation
fbtw

706 released from BuCor prisons

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
At least 706 prisoners from various penitentiaries and penal farms were released yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Forest fire breaks out near tourist site in Bontoc, Mt. Province

Forest fire breaks out near tourist site in Bontoc, Mt. Province

By Artemio Dumlao | 23 hours ago
Firefighters from the Bontoc Municipal Fire Station (MFS) aided by volunteers are still making sure that the forest fire that...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with