Solo parent cards of ‘embo’ residents not valid in Makati

Nillicent Bautista - The Philippine Star
January 23, 2024 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — The local government of Makati yesterday announced that the solo parent cards of residents from the enlisted men’s barrio or “embo” barangays are no longer valid in the city.

Makati had announced that embo residents are no longer qualified for the city’s healthcare subsidy.

The local government closed its health centers in these barangays due to expired licenses to operate.

According to the city government, the moves are in compliance with the 2021 Supreme Court (SC) decision, which granted Taguig jurisdiction over the 10 “embo” barangays.

The SC affirmed the ruling in 2023.

The 10 embo barangays are Cembo, South Cembo, Comembo, East Rembo, West Rembo, Pembo, Pitogo, Post Proper Northside, Post Proper Southside and Rizal.

