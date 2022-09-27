^

Nation

In Photos: Aerial view of Super Typhoon Karding's aftermath

Philstar.com
September 27, 2022 | 1:04pm
In Photos: Aerial view of Super Typhoon Karding's aftermath
This handout photo taken and released by the Presidential Photographers' Division on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 shows an aerial view of a flooded area in Central Luzon in the aftermath of Typhoon Noru (Karding).
Malacañang photo via AFP

Before "Karding" weakened into a typhoon as it tracked across the Philippines' Luzon island, it was a super typhoon coming from the Pacific and the strongest tropical cyclone to enter the area of responsibility this year.

Eight have been reported dead and three missing in the typhoon's aftermath as of press time, but as it howled through expansive acres of flooded agricultural land, it left countless agricultural crops to waste.

The following are handout photos the Presidential Photographers' Division released following an aerial inspection on Monday, Sept. 26 as Karding headed for an exit toward the West Philippine Sea.

Malacañang photo via AFP
Malacañang photo via AFP
Malacañang photo via AFP

Due to the extensive damage on livelihood, agriculture and structure of the weather episode, local authorities in Nueva Ecija alone had to declare a state of calamity for the province, a major producer of rice, a Filipino staple.

CENTRAL LUZON

KARDINGPH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manila: Licenses of erring motorists can be confiscated

Manila: Licenses of erring motorists can be confiscated

By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
The Manila city government has insisted that it could confiscate the licenses of erring motorists despite an order from the...
Nation
fbtw
State of calamity in Nueva Ecija as 'Karding' leaves behind ruined crops, damaged structures
play

State of calamity in Nueva Ecija as 'Karding' leaves behind ruined crops, damaged structures

20 hours ago
In its resolution declaring the state of calamity, the provincial board noted that Nueva Ecija is among the provinces "severely...
Nation
fbtw

SUV driver in hit-and-run of street sweeper charged

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Criminal charges have been filed against the driver of a sport utility vehicle who injured a 63-year-old street sweeper during a hit-and-run accident in BF Homes, Parañaque.
Nation
fbtw

PCG personnel shot dead in Cavite

By Ed Amoroso | 15 hours ago
A member of the Philippine Coast Guard was allegedly shot dead by a relative of his wife in Indang, Cavite yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Mineral-rich LGUs to get P10 billion development fund

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Local government units whose resources are “harnessed commercially” may receive P10.1 billion in development funds for the fiscal year 2023, a lawmaker said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Hundreds evacuated in Manila, Camanava

Hundreds evacuated in Manila, Camanava

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
Hundreds of families were evacuated in the cities of Manila, Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela due to Typhoon Ka...
Nation
fbtw
LTFRB allows standing passengers in PUVs

LTFRB allows standing passengers in PUVs

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has issued a memorandum circular allowing standing passengers in...
Nation
fbtw

DHSUD, Bataan ink housing project deal

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
A housing project intended for informal settlers in Mariveles, Bataan has been signed between the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and the provincial government.
Nation
fbtw

4 die in Basilan road mishap

By Roel PareÃ±o | 15 hours ago
Four persons died while six others were injured when a truck crashed into a tree in Lamitan, Basilan on Sunday night.
Nation
fbtw

23 ‘bandits’ surrender in Maguindanao

By John Unson | 15 hours ago
Twenty-three alleged members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters surrendered to the military in Maguindanao on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with