In Photos: Aerial view of Super Typhoon Karding's aftermath
Before "Karding" weakened into a typhoon as it tracked across the Philippines' Luzon island, it was a super typhoon coming from the Pacific and the strongest tropical cyclone to enter the area of responsibility this year.
Eight have been reported dead and three missing in the typhoon's aftermath as of press time, but as it howled through expansive acres of flooded agricultural land, it left countless agricultural crops to waste.
The following are handout photos the Presidential Photographers' Division released following an aerial inspection on Monday, Sept. 26 as Karding headed for an exit toward the West Philippine Sea.
Due to the extensive damage on livelihood, agriculture and structure of the weather episode, local authorities in Nueva Ecija alone had to declare a state of calamity for the province, a major producer of rice, a Filipino staple.
