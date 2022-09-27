NDRRMC: 8 dead, 3 missing in aftermath of 'Karding'

Officials set up tents in a basketball court to serve as an evacuation center in Marikina City on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as Super Typhoon Karding (Noru) approaches.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Tuesday that the death toll of Super Typhoon Karding (international name Noru) has climbed to eight, while three still remain missing.

In its latest situation report on the effects of Karding, the NDRRMC said that 16,476 families or 60,817 persons were listed as affected by the super typhoon.

The three missing persons are from Mercedes, Camarines Norte. Nine other deaths, including the five rescuers reported dead in San Miguel, Bulacan, are also still up for verification, the NDRRMC told reporters in a Viber message.

49,092 persons from Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Mimaropa were pre-emptively evacuated ahead of the typhoon's landfall.

As of press time, 51,811 persons are still taking shelter inside 976 evacuation centers across the country.

Meanwhile, the estimated cost of damage to infrastructure has been pegged at P3 million.

The NDRRMC also recorded damage to 394 hectares of crops, leading to P1.52 million in damages to agriculture.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development along with the local government units of affected areas have doled out a collective P1.63 million in assistance.

According to state weather bureau PAGASA, Karding has since left the Philippine area of responsibility.

In the next 24 hours, occasional to monsoon rains are still possible in the next 24 hours over the western sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas, PAGASA said.