State of calamity in Nueva Ecija as 'Karding' leaves behind ruined crops, damaged structures

Philstar.com
September 26, 2022 | 6:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — The provincial government of Nueva Ecija has declared a state of calamity due to damage to crops and livelihood caused by Typhoon Karding.

A declaration allows the use of calamity funds and imposes a price freeze on basic goods.

"Prayoridad ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ang mga nasalanta sa sektor ng agrikultura, mga nawasak na tahanan, at ang agarang pagbabalik ng supply ng kuryente," Gov. Aurelio Umali said in a Facebook post announcing the declaration by the provincial government.

(The priority of the provincial government is addressing the damage to the agricultural sector, the destroyed homes and the immediate restoration of power.)  

In its resolution declaring the state of calamity, the provincial board noted that Nueva Ecija — which has five cities and 27 towns — is among the provinces "severely hit" by the typhoon.

It also said, citing data from local government offices, that typhoon caused "huge damages on the crops and livelihoods of Novo Ecijanos" as weall as to infrastructure in the province.

Initial Department of Agriculture estimates put damage to agriculture at P141.38 million, with rice, corn and other high-value crops across 16,200 hectares of farmland left unusable in the wake of the typhoon. The DA based the estimate on reports from the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon and Calabarzon.

The Office of Civil Defense, citing initial reports, said the number of Filipinos affected by the typhoon is "very small" and attributed this to preparations by local governments and by individual residents as 'Karding' approached Luzon.

"Patuloy po tayong magdasal para sa mabilis na pagbangon ng Nueva Ecija (Let us continue to pray for the quick recovery of Nueva Ecija)," Umali said.

KARDINGPH

NUEVA ECIJA

STATE OF CALAMITY
