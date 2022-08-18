Navy joins SEACAT drills in Sulu Sea

In this Oct. 17, 2019 photo, the Philippine Navy ship BRP Andres Bonifacio (PS 17) and the US Coast Guard Legend-class cutter USCGC Stratton (WMSL 752) steam in formation together during a photo exercise as part of Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — Naval forces from 20 Southeast Asian and European countries, and the US Navy are conducting joint training exercises in the Sulu Sea and in waters near the West Philippine Sea.

The Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) said Southeast Asian Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) Exercise 2022, kicked off last Tuesday in Singapore.

Rear Adm. Toribio Adaci Jr., NFWM commander, said the various phases and events of the will be held in the areas and boundaries of several participating countries during the ten days of drills.

"The exercise with 20 other Southeast Asian and European countries will conduct exercise scenario in the Sulu Sea within the NFWM area of operation," Adaci said.

The scenario includes focuses on real-time information exchange, coordinated surveillance operations, tracking operations, and a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) exercise, Adaci said.

The naval official said the ongoing multilateral training exercise will also conduct other shore activities such as Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) seminar, Command Post Exercise (CPX), VBSS workshop, and Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) workshop, in Singapore.

"This multilateral Exercise will enhance the cooperation among the Philippines, Southeast Asian and European countries to address crises, contingencies, and illegal activities in the maritime domain using standard tactics, techniques, and procedures," Adaci said.

The NFWM is being represented by its BRP Andres Bonifacio with 140 sailors and marines, an AW-109 naval helicopter, Littoral Monitoring Stations situated in the Tawi-Tawi, Sulu, and Basilan areas, and SEAL teams in the ongoing naval drills, according to Adaci.