^

Nation

Navy joins SEACAT drills in Sulu Sea

Philstar.com
August 18, 2022 | 1:00pm
Navy joins SEACAT drills in Sulu Sea
In this Oct. 17, 2019 photo, the Philippine Navy ship BRP Andres Bonifacio (PS 17) and the US Coast Guard Legend-class cutter USCGC Stratton (WMSL 752) steam in formation together during a photo exercise as part of Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama 2019.
US Coast Guard / Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Littlejohn

MANILA, Philippines — Naval forces from 20 Southeast Asian and European countries, and the US Navy are conducting joint training exercises in the Sulu Sea and in waters near the West Philippine Sea.

The Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) said Southeast Asian Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) Exercise 2022, kicked off last Tuesday in Singapore.

Rear Adm. Toribio Adaci Jr., NFWM commander, said the various phases and events of the will be held in the areas and boundaries of several participating countries during the ten days of drills.

"The exercise with 20 other Southeast Asian and European countries will conduct exercise scenario in the Sulu Sea within the NFWM area of operation," Adaci said.

The scenario includes focuses on real-time information exchange, coordinated surveillance operations, tracking operations, and a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) exercise, Adaci said.

The naval official said the ongoing multilateral training exercise will also conduct other shore activities such as Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) seminar, Command Post Exercise (CPX), VBSS workshop, and Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) workshop, in Singapore.

"This multilateral Exercise will enhance the cooperation among the Philippines, Southeast Asian and European countries to address crises, contingencies, and illegal activities in the maritime domain using standard tactics, techniques, and procedures," Adaci said.

The NFWM is being represented by its BRP Andres Bonifacio with 140 sailors and marines, an AW-109 naval helicopter, Littoral Monitoring Stations situated in the Tawi-Tawi, Sulu, and Basilan areas, and SEAL teams in the ongoing naval drills, according to Adaci.

NAVAL EXERCISES

NAVAL FORCES WESTERN MINDANAO

PHILIPPINE NAVY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Other schools willing to take in Colegio de San Lorenzo students after closure

Other schools willing to take in Colegio de San Lorenzo students after closure

1 day ago
At least three schools in Quezon City have signaled that they are willing to take in students of Colegio de San Lorenzo affected...
Nation
fbtw

Passenger jumps onto LRT tracks

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
A passenger jumped onto the tracks of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 at the Monumento station in Caloocan early yesterday morning, prompting the LRT-1 management to halt its operation.
Nation
fbtw

San Juanico bridge undergoes rehab

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 13 hours ago
Repair work at the San Juanico bridge, which connects Leyte and Samar, is ongoing, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways.
Nation
fbtw

Government eyes amnesty for 10,000 communist rebels

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Up to 10,000 communist rebels may avail themselves of the amnesty to be offered by the government, presidential adviser for peace, reconciliation and unity Carlito Galvez Jr. said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

1 dead in Clark helicopter crash

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
A pilot died while his two passengers were injured when a helicopter crashed at the Clark Freeport Zone on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
BOC chief tells Tulfo: We&rsquo;re not after online sellers

BOC chief tells Tulfo: We’re not after online sellers

By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
Bureau of Customs Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz clarified yesterday that the BOC is not going after online sellers.
Nation
fbtw
9,500 cops to secure Metro Manila schools

9,500 cops to secure Metro Manila schools

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
Around 9,500 police officers will be deployed to secure public schools in Metro Manila as students will resume face-to-face...
Nation
fbtw
LTFRB reopens 133 PUV routes in Metro Manila

LTFRB reopens 133 PUV routes in Metro Manila

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Boad (LTFRB) has reopened 133 public utility vehicle routes in Metro Manila...
Nation
fbtw
Lacuna vows to improve booster vaccination drive

Lacuna vows to improve booster vaccination drive

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 13 hours ago
Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna yesterday vowed to improve the inoculation efforts in the city as part of the national government’s...
Nation
fbtw
LPA spotted off Cagayan; Magat nears spilling level

LPA spotted off Cagayan; Magat nears spilling level

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Rains will continue over parts of Luzon today due to a low-pressure area spotted off Cagayan and the southwest monsoon or...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with