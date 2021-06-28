San Juan seen to vaccinate entire target population by mid-July

MANILA, Philippines — San Juan City, Metro Manila's second-least populated political subdivision, is targeting a mid-July date to inoculates all its residents with coronavirus vaccines.

In a statement sent to reporters, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said that the city government has been able to vaccinate 75% of the target population or 63,950 out of 85,400 with at least one dose as of last Friday.

"We are targeting to reach 100% by the middle of July. We are targeting to vaccinate 100% of the target population with two doses by end of August," he said.

To speed up its vaccination program, the city government said it would be opening a third vaccination site soon at the V-Mall of the Greenhills Shopping Center.

According to Zamora, a third site would allow the local government unit to increase its daily vaccination capacity to "around 4,000 up to 5,000 a day."

"Vaccination is the game-changer in our fight against COVID-19. Let us all do our share. Please register now and get yourselves vaccinated. A confirmatory text will be sent to you indicating your schedule once it is your turn."

READ: Philippines surpasses 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

Other Metro Manila cities

Elsewhere, 164,310 out of Mandaluyong City's estimated 468,832 population for 2021 have received their first dose, good for 35% or halfway to herd immunity in the city.

The city of Manila has given 440,076 first doses in its vaccination sites out of its 800,000 target population, or 55% of the way to herd immunity.

In Muntinlupa City, 119,560 first doses have been administered, good for 31% of the city government's target.

Latest data shows that the Quezon City government has administered 733,008 vaccines so far, including 557,132 first doses and 175,876 second doses.

Valenzuela City has vaccinated 19.7% of its population with at least one dose, or 134,474 of an estimated 679,185 population this year.

Official government data showed that 10,065,414 doses were given as of June 27. It would translate to 2,525,286 Filipinos now fully vaccinated for COVID-19, while 7,538,128 have received their first shot.

In the last seven days, figures showed too that the average daily administered doses was at 236,867.

— with a report from Xave Gregorio and The STAR