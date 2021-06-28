




































































 




   







   















Philippines surpasses 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered
This June 22, 2021 photo shows individuals lining up at a mall in Manila to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
Philippines surpasses 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday marked over 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered since the country began in March its goal to inoculate millions this year. 



Official government data showed that 10,065,414 doses were given as of June 27. It would translate to 2,525,286 Filipinos now fully vaccinated for COVID-19, while 7,538,128 have received their first shot.



"Regardless of vaccination status, everyone is urged to continue practicing the minimum public health standards as you may still get infected with COVID-19 and infect other people," the Department of Health said. 



In the last seven days, figures showed too that the average daily administered doses was at 236,867.



The Philippines undertook the crucial inoculation efforts nearly four months ago, with officials targetting to vaccinate up to 70 million by year-end.



Government has sought to prioritize vaccination in key areas known as "NCR Plus 8," but it has left some local officials appealing for additional supply for their constituents. 



The pandemic task force later on moved to expand the list to include more cities and provinces.



Inoculations are still on individuals in the government's priority list, or those most vulnerable to contracting the disease.



As June nears its end, 1,131,498 health workers have completed their shots, with 1,669,660 who got their first dose. 



Some 672,602 senior citizens have also received their two doses, while 2,288,221 with their first. 



The number of persons with comorbidities who are now fully vaccinated has stood at 710,846, while 2,566,460 are with their initial dose.



Among essential workers — a sub-priority group that includes around 35 million — 12,340 have received their two doses, while 829,662 have received their first dose. 



Another 184,125 from the A5 or the indigent population have received their first dose as well. 



"The government is urging eligible populations belonging to priority groups A1 to A5 to register with their local government units," DOH added, "get vaccinated, and complete the required number of doses."



Vaccinations in the country have since proved to be more crucial with the presence of new COVID-19 variants, some of which are feared to be more transmissible. 



Health authorities have reported 1,397,992 coroanvirus infections as of the weekend. 



There are 52,570 active cases, with deaths reaching 24,372. The number of recoveries, meanwhile, is at 1,321,050.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

