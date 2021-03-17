#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
Bulacan also imposes curfew, taps cops and troops for 'necessary assistance'
San Jose del Monte City and Marilao each recorded five cases; Malolos City, four; Baliwag, Balagtas and Meycauayan City, two each, and Angat, Bulakan, Guiguinto, Pandi, Paombong and San Rafael, one each.
Philstar.com/Era Christ R. Baylon

Bulacan also imposes curfew, taps cops and troops for 'necessary assistance'

(Philstar.com) - March 17, 2021 - 1:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — On the heels of Metro Manila imposing a uniform curfew, Bulacan is imposing a lockdown of its own, effective until April 17, 2021 

In a Facebook post published Wednesday, the provincial government of Bulacan announced curfew hours of 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, cases of which are steadily rising in Metro Manila. 

The province also announced in Executive Order No. 8, series of 2021 tighter enforcement of minimum health standards, including the wearing of face masks and shields, and physical distancing.

Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando said in the order that border quarantine checkpoints would be set up, while a provincial liquor ban would be imposed. The province is part of the Greater Manila Area and many people in the province cross into Metro Manila for work.

The border checkpoints come as the Philippine government also decided to close its borders to foreigners and restrict the number of Filipinos entering the country.

READ: Back to 'disiplina'? With rising COVID-19 cases, gov't scrambles to enforce health protocols anew

Fernando, in a statement, also sought the help of the law enforcement agencies including the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines "to provide necessary assistance to ensure that health protocols are being followed."

Healthcare collectives have slammed the "unscientific" measure of deploying law enforcement personnel in a health crisis, which they have long said is an ineffective approach. 

Within Metro Manila, thousands were met with fines, detention, and even arrests after they were caught outside during curfew hours or for lapses in observing minimum health standards in what seems like a repeat of 2020.

READ: Thousands apprehended on first night of Metro Manila curfew

"We have been able to reduce the case of COVID in our province and I believe we can do it again. As long as we work together, follow health protocols and unite with our government so that this time we can completely eradicate the virus," the governor said.

As of March 16, 2021, the province of Bulacan has 1,175 total active cases with 92 fresh cases, 52 late cases, 58 newly-verified recoveries, and 5 newly-verified deaths.

COVID-19 LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT OF BULACAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Palawon't': Residents reject proposal to divide province
'Palawon't': Residents reject proposal to divide province
19 hours ago
Residents of Palawan voted to reject a move to divide the province into Palawan del Norte, Palawan del Sur, and Palawan Oriental...
Nation
fbfb
NPA leader killed in Kalinga clash
By Michael Punongbayan | March 17, 2021 - 12:00am
A New People’s Army leader was killed in an encounter with government troopers in Kalinga on Monday.
Nation
fbfb
Binondo station under quarantine
Binondo station under quarantine
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
A police station in Binondo, Manila was put on lockdown after 46 police officers tested positive for COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
29 suffer side effects from Sinovac
29 suffer side effects from Sinovac
By Ben Serrano | 1 day ago
Twenty-nine healthcare workers in Caraga region reportedly experienced adverse effects after getting vaccinated with Sinovac,...
Nation
fbfb
SC: 46 search warrants issued in Calabarzon raids
By Rhodina Villanueva | March 17, 2021 - 12:00am
Regional trial courts in Antipolo and Manila issued 46 search warrants, which served as the basis for the simultaneous crackdowns against activists in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas and Rizal on March 7.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Manila courts to close premises for two days for disinfection
Manila courts to close premises for two days for disinfection
1 hour ago
The premises of Manila courts are closed on Thursday and Friday to give way to disinfection protocols amid rising cases of...
Nation
fbfb
DOJ warns jobseekers of new scam
By Evelyn Macairan | March 17, 2021 - 12:00am
The Department of Justice warned the public yesterday of a new scam that uses the DOJ’s communications division to dupe online job applicants.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City launches contact tracing app
By Emmanuel Tupas | March 17, 2021 - 12:00am
The Quezon City government yesterday launched a centralized web application for more than 80,000 registered businesses to make the process of contract tracing more efficient to curb the spike of COVID-19 cases.
Nation
fbfb
Follow curfew to stop virus, San Juan urges residents
By Neil Jayson Servallos | March 17, 2021 - 12:00am
The city government of San Juan is appealing to residents to strictly comply with the two-week unified curfew in Metro Manila as cases in the city continue to increase.
Nation
fbfb
Palawan rejects division of province
By Sheila Crisostomo | March 17, 2021 - 12:00am
The law dividing Palawan into three provinces was rejected in a plebiscite held on Saturday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with