Bulacan also imposes curfew, taps cops and troops for 'necessary assistance'

MANILA, Philippines — On the heels of Metro Manila imposing a uniform curfew, Bulacan is imposing a lockdown of its own, effective until April 17, 2021

In a Facebook post published Wednesday, the provincial government of Bulacan announced curfew hours of 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, cases of which are steadily rising in Metro Manila.

The province also announced in Executive Order No. 8, series of 2021 tighter enforcement of minimum health standards, including the wearing of face masks and shields, and physical distancing.

Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando said in the order that border quarantine checkpoints would be set up, while a provincial liquor ban would be imposed. The province is part of the Greater Manila Area and many people in the province cross into Metro Manila for work.

The border checkpoints come as the Philippine government also decided to close its borders to foreigners and restrict the number of Filipinos entering the country.

READ: Back to 'disiplina'? With rising COVID-19 cases, gov't scrambles to enforce health protocols anew

Fernando, in a statement, also sought the help of the law enforcement agencies including the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines "to provide necessary assistance to ensure that health protocols are being followed."

Healthcare collectives have slammed the "unscientific" measure of deploying law enforcement personnel in a health crisis, which they have long said is an ineffective approach.

Within Metro Manila, thousands were met with fines, detention, and even arrests after they were caught outside during curfew hours or for lapses in observing minimum health standards in what seems like a repeat of 2020.

READ: Thousands apprehended on first night of Metro Manila curfew

"We have been able to reduce the case of COVID in our province and I believe we can do it again. As long as we work together, follow health protocols and unite with our government so that this time we can completely eradicate the virus," the governor said.

As of March 16, 2021, the province of Bulacan has 1,175 total active cases with 92 fresh cases, 52 late cases, 58 newly-verified recoveries, and 5 newly-verified deaths.