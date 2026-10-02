^

Nation

Tulfo flags patronage in state housing

The Philippine Star
October 2, 2026 | 8:00am
Tulfo flags patronage in state housing
Senator Raffy Tulfo.
STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines —  State housing is being awarded to municipal employees and people close to mayors or village captains, according to several complaints sent to Sen. Raffy Tulfo.

Some beneficiaries own properties and cars and some politicians allegedly use state housing as a reward for voters, Tulfo said during the Senate budget hearing on Wednesday.

National Housing Authority (NHA) general manager Joeben Tai said recipients are selected based on lists submitted by local government units or state agencies.

Tulfo said the NHA should establish a unit vetting beneficiaries of housing programs to prevent reliance on submitted lists.

The NHA should ensure that beneficiaries do not transfer, sell or rent out housing units, Tulfo said.

Monitoring efforts will be strengthened, Tai said.

At the end of the hearing, Tulfo said he supports the proposed 2027 budget of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

RAFFY TULFO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pampanga mayor charged with graft conflict of interest

Pampanga mayor charged with graft conflict of interest

By Ramon Efren R. Lazaro | 9 hours ago
Multiple complaints have been filed against the mayor of this town and 10 other officials in connection with the operation...
Nation
fbtw
Lacson dismisses Cayetano&rsquo;s mockery

Lacson dismisses Cayetano’s mockery

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson brushed off Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano’s recent statements labeling him as the Senate’s...
Nation
fbtw
DILG to identify TBS members soon

DILG to identify TBS members soon

By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
While it is open to a dialogue, the government is not backing down from pursuing members of the True Brown Style group, according...
Nation
fbtw
Tropical cyclone spotted outside PAR

Tropical cyclone spotted outside PAR

By Josiah Antonio | 1 day ago
A tropical cyclone has been spotted outside the Philippine area of responsibility, according to state meteorologists.
Nation
fbtw
College student found dead in Cavite

College student found dead in Cavite

By Ed Amoroso | 9 hours ago
A college student was found dead inside a car in Dasmariñas, Cavite on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BOC destroys P1.4 billion smuggled vape products

BOC destroys P1.4 billion smuggled vape products

By Evelyn Macairan | 9 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs destroyed yesterday 3,174 boxes of smuggled vape products from China valued at P1.4 billion.
Nation
fbtw
Negros resumes hog shipments to Iloilo

Negros resumes hog shipments to Iloilo

By Gilbert Bayoran | 9 hours ago
The provincial government of Negros Occidental has resumed shipping hogs to Iloilo after no new cases of African swine fever...
Nation
fbtw
DOH logs 99,037 ILI cases

DOH logs 99,037 ILI cases

9 hours ago
Up to 99,037 cases of influenza-like illnesses  have been recorded from January to September this year, according to...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos Jr. enhances tax administration, property valuation reforms

Marcos Jr. enhances tax administration, property valuation reforms

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
President Marcos has reconstituted an inter-agency body overseeing the Local Governance Reform Project to enhance tax...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with