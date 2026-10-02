Tulfo flags patronage in state housing

MANILA, Philippines — State housing is being awarded to municipal employees and people close to mayors or village captains, according to several complaints sent to Sen. Raffy Tulfo.

Some beneficiaries own properties and cars and some politicians allegedly use state housing as a reward for voters, Tulfo said during the Senate budget hearing on Wednesday.

National Housing Authority (NHA) general manager Joeben Tai said recipients are selected based on lists submitted by local government units or state agencies.

Tulfo said the NHA should establish a unit vetting beneficiaries of housing programs to prevent reliance on submitted lists.

The NHA should ensure that beneficiaries do not transfer, sell or rent out housing units, Tulfo said.

Monitoring efforts will be strengthened, Tai said.

At the end of the hearing, Tulfo said he supports the proposed 2027 budget of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.