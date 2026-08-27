4,125 Cagayan Valley school heads, teachers promoted

MANILA, Philippines — Up to 4,125 school officials and teachers in Cagayan Valley have been promoted as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the country’s education work force and support delivery of basic education.

Among those promoted under the Expanded Career Progression (ECP) system are teachers who have been serving in public schools for 25 to 39 years.

President Marcos witnessed the mass oathtaking of the newly promoted teachers and school officials at the Santiago Sports Arena in Santiago City, Isabela.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara administered the oath to teacers and school heads.

Before the ceremony, Marcos and Angara inspected the implementation of the government’s school-based feeding program and interacted with students at the Patul Elementary School.

The Department of Education said the ECP System provides career advancement opportunities for public school teachers and school heads.

In Cagayan Valley, the ECP initiative covers Teachers I to VII, Master Teachers I to IV and Principals I to IV as well as 1,197 newly created non-teaching positions.