^

Nation

Lawmaker’s bid to consolidate graft cases denied anew

Daphne Galvez - The Philippine Star
October 3, 2026 | 12:00am
Lawmakerâs bid to consolidate graft cases denied anew
The anti-graft court said the motion for reconsideration filed by Uswag Ilonggo party-list Rep. James Ang Jr. lacked merit.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan has upheld an earlier ruling rejecting an appeal of a party-list representative to consolidate all 14 graft cases filed against him.

The anti-graft court said the motion for reconsideration filed by Uswag Ilonggo party-list Rep. James Ang Jr. lacked merit.

Ang has been facing complaints of conflict of interest for allegedly maintaining financial interest in Allencon Development Corp., which obtained several government contracts involving public works.

The court said the cases pending before several divisions stemmed from a single resolution of the Office of the Ombudsman.

The charges involved a “distinct public infrastructure project with its own unique contract, procurement process and financial records,” which require the court to “evaluate liability on a per-project bases rather than collectively,” the court said in denying Ang’s motion.

SANDIGANBAYAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pampanga mayor charged with graft conflict of interest

Pampanga mayor charged with graft conflict of interest

By Ramon Efren R. Lazaro | 1 day ago
Multiple complaints have been filed against the mayor of this town and 10 other officials in connection with the operation...
Nation
fbtw
Chinese, Filipino operators of illegal online gambling hubs busted

Chinese, Filipino operators of illegal online gambling hubs busted

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
State operatives clamped down on around 200 individuals, among them Chinese nationals, in a crackdown against illegal online...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-DSWD official convicted for misuse of P5 milion pork&rsquo;

Ex-DSWD official convicted for misuse of P5 milion pork’

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The Sandiganbayan has found former Department of Social Welfare and Development official Honorita Bayudan guilty of malversation...
Nation
fbtw
P5.1 million worth of shabu seized in BARMM

P5.1 million worth of shabu seized in BARMM

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Anti-narcotics agents seized P5.1 million worth of shabu from two peddlers entrapped in separate operations in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi...
Nation
fbtw
PRC opens BARMM office in Cotabato City

PRC opens BARMM office in Cotabato City

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Local executives and stakeholders, among them health and social welfare workers, policemen and engineers, were elated to have...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Taxi driver returns P1 million cash lost by passenger

Taxi driver returns P1 million cash lost by passenger

By Gerry Lee Gorit | 1 hour ago
A taxi driver returned a bag containing P1 million in cash left by a passenger in this city on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw

4,125 Cagayan Valley school heads, teachers promoted

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Up to 4,125 school officials and teachers in Cagayan Valley have been promoted as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the country’s education work force and support delivery of basic...
Nation
fbtw
LGUs take center stage in push for universal health care

LGUs take center stage in push for universal health care

11 hours ago
Making universal health care work in barangays, cities, and provinces still requires reliable funding, sound health data,...
Nation
fbtw
NTC underscores due process in its mobile broadband speed validation

NTC underscores due process in its mobile broadband speed validation

13 hours ago
The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has acknowledged the concerns raised by the Philippine Chamber of Telecommunication...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with