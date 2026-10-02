NTC underscores due process in its mobile broadband speed validation

MANILA, Philippines — The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has acknowledged the concerns raised by the Philippine Chamber of Telecommunication Operators (PCTO) regarding the former's recent proceedings on mobile broadband service performance.

The NTC emphasized that due process is being observed throughout these proceedings. The standards under Memorandum Circular No. 001-01-2026 were duly promulgated following the required public hearing, where telecommunications operators were given the opportunity to participate and submit their comments. Operators were likewise duly notified repeatedly of identified service deficiencies nationwide and given ample opportunities to address and rectify them.

“Ang issuance ng Show Cause Order (SCO) ay bahagi ng proseso. It gives the concerned operators the opportunity to explain its side, present supporting evidence, and respond to the Commission’s findings, including its position on the daily penalties, its basis, reckoning point and duration,” Deputy Commissioner Castelar said.

The imposition of penalties, the NTC added, is likewise an authority expressly granted to the Commission under the law to enforce compliance with prescribed service standards. The existence of other investment or network expansion priorities does not dispense with the obligation to comply with these standards.

The NTC said will consider the operators’ submissions and defenses in accordance with applicable laws, rules, and procedures. It added that remains committed to due process, evidence-based enforcement and transparency in ensuring reliable, adequate, and responsive telecommunications services for the public.