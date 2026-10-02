^

Nation

NTC underscores due process in its mobile broadband speed validation

Philstar.com
October 2, 2026 | 12:23pm
NTC underscores due process in its mobile broadband speed validation

MANILA, Philippines — The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has acknowledged the concerns raised by the Philippine Chamber of Telecommunication Operators (PCTO) regarding the former's recent proceedings on mobile broadband service performance.

The NTC emphasized that due process is being observed throughout these proceedings. The standards under Memorandum Circular No. 001-01-2026 were duly promulgated following the required public hearing, where telecommunications operators were given the opportunity to participate and submit their comments. Operators were likewise duly notified repeatedly of identified service deficiencies nationwide and given ample opportunities to address and rectify them.

“Ang issuance ng Show Cause Order (SCO) ay bahagi ng proseso. It gives the concerned operators the opportunity to explain its side, present supporting evidence, and respond to the Commission’s findings, including its position on the daily penalties, its basis, reckoning point and duration,” Deputy Commissioner Castelar said.

The imposition of penalties, the NTC added, is likewise an authority expressly granted to the Commission under the law to enforce compliance with prescribed service standards. The existence of other investment or network expansion priorities does not dispense with the obligation to comply with these standards.

The NTC said will consider the operators’ submissions and defenses in accordance with applicable laws, rules, and procedures. It added that remains committed to due process, evidence-based enforcement and transparency in ensuring reliable, adequate, and responsive telecommunications services for the public.

NTC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pampanga mayor charged with graft conflict of interest

Pampanga mayor charged with graft conflict of interest

By Ramon Efren R. Lazaro | 15 hours ago
Multiple complaints have been filed against the mayor of this town and 10 other officials in connection with the operation...
Nation
fbtw
Tropical cyclone spotted outside PAR

Tropical cyclone spotted outside PAR

By Josiah Antonio | 1 day ago
A tropical cyclone has been spotted outside the Philippine area of responsibility, according to state meteorologists.
Nation
fbtw
Tulfo flags patronage in state housing

Tulfo flags patronage in state housing

7 hours ago
State housing is being awarded to municipal employees and people close to mayors or village captains, according to several...
Nation
fbtw
De La Salle-Benilde suspends classes amid threat

De La Salle-Benilde suspends classes amid threat

By Bella Cariaso | 7 hours ago
As a precautionary measure, the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde in Manila suspended classes and work yesterday due to...
Nation
fbtw
College student found dead in Cavite

College student found dead in Cavite

By Ed Amoroso | 15 hours ago
A college student was found dead inside a car in Dasmariñas, Cavite on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BOC destroys P1.4 billion smuggled vape products

BOC destroys P1.4 billion smuggled vape products

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs destroyed yesterday 3,174 boxes of smuggled vape products from China valued at P1.4 billion.
Nation
fbtw
DILG to identify TBS members soon

DILG to identify TBS members soon

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
While it is open to a dialogue, the government is not backing down from pursuing members of the True Brown Style group, according...
Nation
fbtw
Negros resumes hog shipments to Iloilo

Negros resumes hog shipments to Iloilo

By Gilbert Bayoran | 15 hours ago
The provincial government of Negros Occidental has resumed shipping hogs to Iloilo after no new cases of African swine fever...
Nation
fbtw
DOH logs 99,037 ILI cases

DOH logs 99,037 ILI cases

15 hours ago
Up to 99,037 cases of influenza-like illnesses  have been recorded from January to September this year, according to...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with