2 dead in Tondo shooting

A footage the MPD obtained showed the gunmen, all wearing face masks and hats, walking through an alley shortly before the shooting at 2 a.m.

MANILA, Philippines — Four unidentified gunmen shot two people dead inside a house in Barangay 194 in Tondo, Manila yesterday, according to the Manila Police District.

A footage the MPD obtained showed the gunmen, all wearing face masks and hats, walking through an alley shortly before the shooting at 2 a.m.

Some barangay officials said the 41-year-old victim had been under surveillance before the incident. The other victim remains unidentified, indicating that he might be a newcomer in the area.

MPD spokesman Maj. Philipp Ines said police are conducting follow-up operations to identify and arrest the suspects.