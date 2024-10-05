For Team Bahay: BINI's 'Grand BINIverse' concert to stream live

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop girl group BINI's "Grand BINIverse" concerts next month at the Araneta Coliseum will be streamed online for fans who were unable to get tickets to the shows.

Following the success of the Nation's Girl Group's three-night "BINIverse" shows at the New Frontier Theater last June, Star Music Philippines announced BINI would have a two-night concert at the even bigger Big Dome later this year.

Tickets for both nights quickly sold out, leading to the addition of a third night, which also sold out. BINI's Araneta shows are scheduled from November 16 to 18.

Acknowledging many fans were not able to purchase tickets for any of the three nights, Star Music announced last October 4 that the concerts would be streamed live on iWantTFC.

"Team Bahay & Team Abroad, Blooms! Here's a sticky, sticky, sweet news for you!" the label's announcement said, referencing BINI's latest single "Cherry On Top."

Team Bahay & Team Abroad, BL??Ms! ???? Here's a sticky, sticky, sweet news for you! ????????We're bringing you the GRAND BINIverse via LIVESTREAM this NOVEMBER on iWantTFC!



Watch out for more details!@iwanttfc#iWant #StarMusicPH pic.twitter.com/7fPeqMFyZH — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) October 4, 2024

Additional details for the livestream, which will be on iWantTFC's website and mobile app, will be given at a later date.

BINI, consisting of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena, were launched by Star Music in 2021.

The group is best known for their hit tracks "Pantropiko," "Salamin, Salamin," "Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi," "Lagi," "Karera," and "Na Na Na."

A docuseries on BINI recently released its first part on iWantTFC, with a second to follow soon. BINI is also planning new album releases by the end of the year.

RELATED: BINI, UNIS make it to Grammys' 'Rising Girl Groups' list