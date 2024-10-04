BINI, UNIS make it to Grammys' 'Rising Girl Groups' list

BINI performing at their sold-out 'BINIverse' concert in New Frontier Theater

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop act BINI and Korean group UNIS, which has three members with Filipino heritage, recently featured on the Grammy Awards' "12 Rising Girl Groups To Know Now" list.

The list posted on the Grammys' website recalls past girl groups that dominated the music scene like the Spice Girls, Destiny's Child, the Pussycat Dolls, Fifth Harmony, and Little Mix.

It also mentioned Korean girl group Blackpink and the arrival of HYBE's global girl group Katseye, whose leader is Sophia Laforteza (daughter of artist Carla Guevara-Laforteza and chef Godfrey Laforteza).

BINI is the fourth group listed where the Grammys note P-pop or Pinoy pop is becoming one of the fastest-growing music markets amid the global domination of K-pop.

Related: BINI, SB19, Juan Karlos among nominees at returning Myx Music Awards

"BINI has captured Southeast Asia with EDM-driven pop production and a blend of English and Tagalog lyrics," the write-up said.

The "Nation's Girl Group" is also the first Filipino act to enter Spotify's Top Artist Global Chart and perform at the KCON festival although leader Jhoanna Robles was unable to join the latter because of health complications.

UNIS was the penultimate group on the list which details the act's formation through the competition series "Universe Ticket," which resulted in combined talents from around Asia.

"Their final lineup, also known as UNIS — short for 'U & I Story' — marks some of the first Filipino idols in the K-pop industry," the write-up said, referring to Gehlee Dangca, Elisia Parmisano, and Filipino-Korean Jin Hyeonju.

The other 10 groups on the Grammys' list were global group Blackswan, Thai group 4eve, American groups Citizen Queen and SZNS, British trios FLO and Say Now, and K-pop acts ARTMS, VCHA, Kiss of Life, and NiziU.

RELATED: K-pop group UNIS to hold 1st fancon in Manila