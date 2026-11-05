'Dune' films return to PH cinemas ahead of final chapter

MANILA, Philippines — Denis Villeneuve's first two "Dune" movies will be coming back to Philippine theaters for a limited time ahead of the third and final film's release in December.

The filmmaker adapted Frank Herbert's iconic science fiction novel in two parts. "Dune: Part Three" coming out this December 16 — with sneak previews the day before — will incorporate parts of the author's "Dune Messiah."

"Dune" and "Dune: Part Two" will return to select cinemas nationwide, including IMAX, beginning November 11 and will include a sneak peek of the upcoming third entry.

Tickets for the week-long screenings of the first two films are already available.

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and Charlotte Rampling will all mark their third appearances in the franchise.

Florence Pugh and Anya Taylor-Joy reprise their roles from the second movie, while Jason Momoa is back from the initial film.

"Dune: Part Three" continues the journey of Chalamet's Paul Atreides to the imperial throne as insurgency threats and visions of widespread pandemonium surround him.

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