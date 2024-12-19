'FPJ Eco Park' launched in Pangasinan

Da King’s legacy is further immortalized in the opening of FPJ Eco Park, which is designed as a family-friendly tourist attraction where people can gather, celebrate milestones, and enjoy the Christmas season.

MANILA, Philippines — On the 20th death anniversary of Fernando Poe Jr., family, friends and supporters, led by FPJ Panday Bayanihan Party-list first nominee Brian Poe together with Sen. Grace Poe and Lovi Poe, gathered together to commemorate his legacy with a mass at the Manila North Cemetery and the launch of an ecopark in San Carlos City, Pangasinan.

“Ito ay isang alaala ni FPJ. Sa mga pelikula niya, binibigyan niya ng pag-asa ang mga inaapi. Binibigyan niya ng pag-asa ang mga mahihirap. At sa tunay na buhay pinatutunayan niya iyon sa kanyang pagtulong sa mga tao,” Sen. Grace Poe said.

Brian Poe added that the continued support of the people of San Carlos to the Poe family is a testament of their love and loyalty to FPJ.

“Itutuloy namin ang serbisyo ng Pamilyang Poe dito sa San Carlos. Kung mayroon kayong kailangan sa amin, dito malalapitan niyo ako,” said Brian Poe, who also led FPJ Panday Bayanihan's relief efforts last August after a fire affected over 400 stall owners in the city’s old public market.

For her part, Lovi Poe further expressed her gratitude to the people who, even after 20 years, continue to support FPJ. “Nagpapasalamat po kami, ang pamilya namin, dahil kahit 20 years na po ay hindi niyo pa rin nakakalimutan ang tatak FPJ. Saludo kami sa inyong lahat dahil sa loyalty at pagmamahal ninyo.”