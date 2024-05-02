New luxury hotel opens in SM Mall of Asia

MANILA, Philippines — Fusing contemporary design with innate Filipino hospitality, Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Manila officially opened its doors.

The recent inauguration commenced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Porte Cochère led by Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano, President of SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation Elizabeth Sy, Executive Vice President of SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation Peggy Angeles, Director for Corporate Development of Wing Tai Asia Ms. Karen Li, Chief Executive Officer of Lanson Place Hospitality Management Michael Hobson, Director for Operations of LPHM Mark Burns and Vice-President and General Manager of Lanson Place Mall of Asia Manila Laurent Boisdron.

Chairman of the Executive Committee of SM Prime Holdings Hans T. SY and Executive Director of SM Investments Corporation Harley T. Sy were also present at the launch event as guests of honor.

“Beyond the property's physical amenities, what truly sets us apart is our unwavering commitment to service excellence. Over the last two years, our team of devoted hosts has cultivated a deep understanding of true service culture and extensive expertise in the long-stay hospitality experience, always centred squarely on guest satisfaction,” Boisdron said in his welcome address.



“The addition of the Lanson Place brand fully complements SM Hotel's prestigious portfolio, with its impressive track record in the serviced suites category. As such, we take on the opportunity to serve a new market, with our very first serviced apartment-hotel hybrid property,” Angeles added.

Guests also indulged in culinary offerings from the hotel’s in-house restaurant Cyan Modern Kitchen, featuring creations including Truffle Mushroom Chicken Fricassee, Red Wine Braised Veal Cheeks, and Cochinillo, to name a few.

An immersive property tour followed showcasing the hotel’s world-class amenities and accommodations including Deluxe Rooms, Superior Rooms, Hotel Suites, Studio Residences and One-and Two-Bedroom Suite Residences. All of these are designed to meet the needs of stylish business travelers, tourists and residents, whether staying for short or long-term periods. The tour also highlighted how the property’s architecture and interior design perfectly capture a harmonious fusion of modern luxury and Filipino cultural heritage.

