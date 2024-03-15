Vilma Santos leads BarakoFest 2024 opening

From March 14 to 16, the three-day festival pays homage to the rich culture of the region, highlighting the “Barako” characteristic of Batangueños.

BATANGAS, Philippines — “Star For All Seasons” Vilma Santos led the opening of BarakoFest 2024 yesterday in Lipa, Batangas.

From March 14 to 16, the three-day festival pays homage to the rich culture of the region, highlighting the “Barako” characteristic of Batangueños.

“BarakoFest is not just a celebration of our Barako spirit but also a showcase of hard work, ingenuity, entrepreneurship, and passion of our people in Batangas. We are excited to share our culture, our traditions, and our indomitable Barako spirit with the world," Vilma said.

BarakoFest 2024 promises an immersive experience into the world of music, art, food, adrenaline rush, and non-stop partying with a special focus on the Batangueño fellowship, known for its strong bond and valiant spirit. The festival invites a smorgasbord of enthusiasts, local communities, and tourists to take part in a variety of activities designed to entertain, educate, and invigorate the senses.

HAPPENING NOW: BarakoFest 2024 in Lipa, Batangas from March 14 to 16. This three-day festival pays homage to the rich culture of the region, highlighting the “Barako” characteristic of Batangueños. | via @JMilSev pic.twitter.com/ZwQMR3vSnJ — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) March 14, 2024

Art Fest

Step into the realm of boundless creativity with our immersive art installation and art exhibits with our homegrown Batangueño artists headed by Joseph Albao and special guest, the world-renowned artist and curator, Kawayan De Guia.

Trade Fest

Delight in the best of the best delicacies and products from different municipalities and cities all over Batangas as they showcase their products, tourism and services that their constituents can enjoy and experience.

Play Fest

Enjoy inflatables, go karts, and fun games for kids and kids at heart that promises to create unforgettable memories and experience not only for kids but for the whole family.

Food Fest

Feast your eyes and bellies with over 400 stalls of non-food and food concessionaires hailing from all over Batangas to satisfy the cravings of party goers.

Drift Fest

Marvel in the car drift exhibition showcasing the expertise of our Father-Daughter tandem -- "Dr. Drift" Andel Sison, "Daughter Drift" Ashley Sison, and "Sister Drift" Audrey Sison.

Content Creator Fest

Meet and greet with our famous content creators showcasing their merchandise and create contents that are sure to go viral with our content creators headlined by: Boss Toyo, Von Ordoña, Dane Grospe, Cherry White, Whamos, Pio Balbuena, Toni Fowler, Ava Mendez, Sachzna Laparan, Ato and friends, Jayzar Recinto and Bisaya Squad.

E-sports Fest

Experience the thrill, exhilaration and heart pounding moments and be part of this epic Mobile Legends Competition hosted by the renowned e-sports personality – Renejay and Dogie.

Dirt Fest

Dive into the heart-pounding world of off-road adventure with a motocross team headed by invited expert riders from Mindanao.

Car Fest

Satisfy your motorhead with a celebration of car and motorcycle models that will be on display for enthusiasts to feast their eyes on.

Sports Fest

Treat your thirst for a basketball supremacy in a sport action that includes 3x3 and 3-point shoot-out competition participated by 66 barangays in Lipa City. Then witness our main event for a heart pounding Single Elimination Tournament between Batang Recto VS Billionaires Gang and GBoys VS RHM All Star.

Battle of the Bands

Prepare your headbanging skill for this opening rock salvo that is open to professional and amateur bands all over the Philippines to vie for the following prizes: P100,000, P50,000 and P25,000.

Music Fest

The highlight of Barakofest 2024, a concert that will guarantee fun-filled party experience for music fanatics. Philippine’s top disc jockeys and sought-after artists and legendary bands are invited to delight audience in a two-day musical experience.



The festival is a significant event for the local economy, expected to draw more than 200,000 visitors from across the country to the scenic city of Lipa. It not only promotes Batangas province but also fosters a sense of community and pride among Batangeños.



BarakoFest 2024 is brought to you by Talino at Puso Team and organized by Mentorque Productions, in partnership with San Miguel Corporation and Angkas; and, supported by various local businesses and stakeholders. For more information about the festival, including a detailed schedule of events and accommodation options, please visit us at BarakoFest Facebook page.



RELATED: Angono artist Seth Corda paints structures found in nature