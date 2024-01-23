Embassy of France to the Philippines announces new address

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro (right) shakes hands with visiting French Minister for the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu as they hold a signed letter of intent to boost bilateral defense cooperation between the two countries.

MANILA, Philippines — The Embassy of France to the Philippines and Micronesia has found a new home in the Philippines and has moved last January 15.

Quickly settling in, it wasted no time in reopening its doors to the public right the next day, January 16, and has since been extending its regular services in its new premises at the 21st floor, Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2, Paseo de Roxas corner Makati Avenue, Makati City, Metro Manila.

These new, modern premises aim to upgrade the quality of service being rendered by the French Embassy to the public as well as improve the working conditions of the embassy teams. Expansion work on the offices will continue this summer.

The opening of the French Embassy’s new offices came exactly a month after the December 15, 2023 inauguration of the embassy’s new visa application collection center. The inauguration of a new visa collection center in Cebu is also upcoming. All these signify France’s long-term commitment to the Philippines and reflect the strengthening of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.