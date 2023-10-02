10 dreamy experiences in Europe, America for your 2024 travel bucket list, plus an early bird promo

Planning, booking early with Trafalgar can make your dream holiday come true!

MANILA, Philippines – Picture yourself strolling through historic European cities, exploring the natural wonders of the United States, or immersing in cultural experiences you've always aspired for.

Many people have already started creating a bucket list of destinations they want to explore in the coming year, whether it's the charming streets of European cities or the breathtaking landscapes of the United States. And the great news is, you can turn these dreams into reality with early planning and booking.

To help you get inspired, award-winning travel brand Trafalgar is kicking off its 2024 Early Bird Travel promo with 10% discount on select worldwide tours!

Plan and book your dream European and American vacation early via the world's most-awarded travel company, Trafalgar, to seize the incredible experiences that await you. Reserving your desired destinations and adventures in advance not only guarantees availability but also gives more value for your hard-earned money.

With their expertise, Trafalgar ensures your dream holiday is smooth, memorable and impactful. You can partake in immersive cultural experiences with locals through their Be My Guest experience, stay in top-rated 4 & 5-star hotels, and benefit from their 24/7 on-road team to make your journey hassle-free and worry-free.

European Escapade: From Spain to Paris and beyond

When it comes to adventure or romance, Europe never disappoints. From Spain, Switzerland and Amsterdam to Paris, Europe’s charming streets and historic cities create the ideal backdrop for love to thrive. Cue, the most romantic and grandest Valentine’s Day vacay for 2024.

1. Admire iconic architecture like Sagrada Familia

Beyond savoring culinary delights and soaking in vibrant culture, Spain offers architectural wonders that span centuries.

In Madrid, the Royal Palace and Cibeles Fountain epitomize regal heritage and artistry. Valencia, meanwhile, sees the medieval Serrano and Quart Towers, while the Futuristic City of Arts and Sciences complex showcases contemporary innovation.

In Barcelona, the iconic La Sagrada Família, a testament to human creativity, invites not only admiration but even reflection

Available on 9 Days Spanish Wonder

2. Witness alpine landscapes via Glacier Express

If you're captivated by the beauty of Switzerland in photos, consider embarking on the Glacier Express journey to witness its stunning landscapes firsthand.

This unforgettable rail adventure takes you through alpine vistas, including the Oberalp Pass at 6,700 feet above sea level, with a delightful onboard lunch. Your destination: the charming resort town of Zermatt, nestled at the foot of the iconic Matterhorn.

Available on 8 Days Contrasts of Switzerland

3. Experience nature's artistry at Plitvice

Discover the magic of Plitvice Lakes National Park in Croatia, a UNESCO-listed heritage wonder that’s not to miss if you are to visit Croatia and Slovenia.

Here, you can take a walking tour amidst cascading lakes that change color with the sun's touch, explore the pristine canyons and board a boat across Kozjek Lake. This site lets you bask in nature's artistry and make a lasting impact by preserving this pristine paradise for generations to come.

Available on 11 Days Best of Croatia and Slovenia

4. Wander through the colorful streets of Prague

Prague is the ultimate destination for those seeking to capture that Instagram-worthy vacation photo that truly stands out. The city seems to have captured every hue imaginable with its centuries-old buildings adorning hues of pastel pinks, golden yellows and terracotta reds.

Plus, you can dive into its rich history and culture with visits to iconic landmarks such as the awe-inspiring Gothic architecture of St. Vitus Cathedral within the historic Prague Castle grounds, the captivating Astronomical Clock at the Old Town Square and even partake in the revered Walk of the Apostles.

Available on 10 Days Imperial Europe

5. Fall in love in Amsterdam and Paris

Relive those scenes from your favorite romance pocketbooks and movies with a scenic cruise in Amsterdam, where you can explore the city's architectural treasures, including exquisite mansions that have graced its streets since the illustrious Golden Age of the 17th Century.

Of course, you won't want to miss savoring the iconic, artistic and historic treasures of Paris. From the grandeur of the Champs-Élysées to the majesty of the Arc de Triomphe and the Eiffel Tower, each moment spent in this enchanting city is a memory to be relished for a lifetime.

Available on 8 Days European Highlights

Living the American dream

America has long been a magnet for dreamers and adventurers from around the globe, including Filipinos. A journey to America promises to be a dream come true, where every moment holds the potential for a new and exciting discovery.

6. Explore the National Parks

Huge fan of natural sceneries? How about hopping across US National Parks on your holiday?

You may start your nature-filled journey at Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park, where wilderness awaits. Then take an exhilarating aerial tram ride to Rendezvous Mountain for stunning 360-degree views of the area.

You should also visit Yellowstone Park for its remarkable wildlife sightings, as well as the Mount Rushmore which features iconic carvings of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

Available on 9 Days National Park Wonders

7. Be enchanted at Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu is one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, and it lets tourists be enamored with its mystique as they wander through 15th-century stone ruins, including temples, palaces and terraces located high among the clouds.

With a Local Specialist, you can uncover the secrets of the great Temple of the Sun, the House of the Priest, the Sacred Plaza and the Intihuatana, an intricately carved rock believed to be a sundial from centuries past.

Available on 13 Days Highlights of Peru

8. Admire the glaciers of Canada

In a place like the Philippines that doesn't have snow, it makes perfect sense for Filipinos to admire the sight of glaciers in Canada, and you can do this if you book a trip to the Jasper National Park during a perfect season.

Here you can take a guided walking tour to experience all the breathtaking wonders of this canyon. Then, embark on a scenic cruise around Maligne Lake, where you'll encounter the world-famous Spirit Island and have excellent photo opportunities with stunning glacial mountain views.

Available on 10 Days Spectacular Canadian Rockies

9. Chase the northern lights in Alaska

Who hasn't dreamt of witnessing the captivating aurora activity in person? Fulfilling this dream is within your reach by planning a trip to Fairbanks, Alaska.

Travel aboard a Dome Railcar on the Alaska Railroad. With favorable timing and a bit of luck, you might just be treated to the enchanting sight of the aurora borealis, making your dream a stunning reality.

Available on 10 Days Majestic Alaska

10. Discover the nation’s capital

Explore the heart of the nation's capital with a Washington D.C. city tour that takes you on a journey through history. From the grandeur of the National Mall to the iconic memorials that pay homage to American heroes, immerse yourself in the richness of the United States' past.

Available on 8 Days USA Historic Highlights

Book your 2024 holiday now with Trafalgar

Your dream 2024 vacation is waving at you, and it’s just a booking away via Trafalgar!

From planning and booking to your travel journey, Trafalgar is with you every step of the way to provide a top-notch travel experience.

Visit https://www.trafalgar.com/en-sg/deals/2024-travel-sale for early bird savings and and book your next holiday!

