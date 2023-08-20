Mammangi Festival 2023: Ilagan to build corn processing facility

Street dancers in corn-inspired outfits during the Mammangi Festival, an annual festival held in Ilagan City in Isabela. Mammangi translates to corn farmer in the local language.

MANILA, Philippines — The City of Ilagan formally launched the iCorn Complex in the Marana 1st district on its 11th anniversary of cityhood. An initiative of its mayor, Josemarie Diaz, the facility is a tribute to all corn farmers.

In 2015, data from the Department of Agriculture showed that the province produced 250 metric tons of corn each year. Of these, 150 to 170 metric tons come from Ilagan, the capital city of the province. Corn is the city's essential crop, earning for itself the title "Corn Capital of the Philippines." As such, Ilagan has become the center for corn trading in the Cagayan Valley Region.

"The rationale for the Mammangi Festival is us pushing for corn farming. For a time, farmers stopped planting corn because it was no longer economically feasible. After harvest, the farmers would bring their corn to the processing facilities and sell them at a low price. When the corn is processed into feed, the farmers buy them at a higher cost. A majority of the corn produced in Ilagan, especially in Brgy. San Antonio, is yellow corn, which is the variety used for livestock feed. It is high time to break this cycle. So we came up with synergism. We will process the corn ourselves and become the producers than end users.

"As we celebrate the Mammangi Festival, let us reflect upon our journey. Each year, we recognize the hard work and resilience of Ilagueños, as we give credit and pay tribute to our corn farmers. Mammangi in the local dialect means 'corn farmer.' We are now recognized as the best LGU (local government unit) in the entire Cagayan Valley Region. As such, we are in the forefront of economic progress. Yet, we appreciate our past as we were a struggling municipality back in 2016.

"From then on, we dreamt of becoming a city. And we did it in five years time. We met the requisite criteria of land area, population (180,000) and local income. We addressed all venues of service and slowly discarded the obsolete as we strengthened the purchasing power of the Ilagueños," said Diaz.

As a national project, the iCorn Complex facility had a total project cost of P199,201,441.96. The Department of Agriculture shouldered P107 million, while the city's counterpart contributed P92,201,441.96.

"This is the first of many collaboration projects with the city, showing our commitment to rural development. The iCorn Complex is the first of its kind in the country — as a post-harvest processing facility," said Sen. Mark Villar, who attended the groundbreaking ceremonies, as guest of honor.

The iCorn Complex will harness technology to produce top-notch products in pursuit of food security goals. In time, the facility (as a corn innovation center) would also become a hub for research, together with the Department of Agriculture and Isabela State University, to catalyze positive change and contribute to the vitality of the agricultural sector.

The city's thrust on forward integration includes investments from Thailand for feeds. A corn processing center for livestock feed will also be built. With the iCorn Complex, the twice-a-year annual corn harvest may turn into three.

Ilagan celebrates the Mammangi Festival annually in May. This year, however, the festival dates were moved to August due to super typhoon Betty, which hit northern Luzon in late May.

The City of Ilagan has a land area of 116 square miles, spread throughout 91 barangays. Aside from being named the "Corn Capital of the Philippines," it is also the biggest component city in the country. From the third poorest city, Ilagan is now the 50th richest city (among 147) in the entire archipelago, based on the latest Commission on Audit evaluation.

"The iCorn Complex will also become an innovation center for research & development for farmers, supplying them with the technological know-how. Our governance is participatory and our thrust is never for mere compliance. We'll pass this way once so we'll pour it our all, as we may never pass this way again," said the mayor at the close of his keynote speech.

