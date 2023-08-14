^

Sunlight Air celebrates 4th anniversary with P88 fare offering

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 14, 2023 | 4:48pm
Of all the provinces in the country, there’s one place that is considered to be one of the best vacation destinations—the island of Siargao.
MANILA, Philippines — Sunlight Air celebrated its 4th anniversary in the industry with Grand Travel Fest recently held in Glorietta 2 Activity Center, Makati City.

During the event, Sunlight Air offered many affordable deals for travelers, including:

  • 23% off on Travel Bubble Packages;
  • base fare rates for as low as P88 or P488;
  • and 10% off on the Sunlight Air SmartPass. 

BPI cardholders who booked regular rate flights during the event were also given an extra 20% discount (for Value and Priority fare bookings) or a free 10kg baggage allowance (for Lite fare bookings). GCash users, meanwhile, were given an extra 5% off on regular rate bookings.

During the first day of the event, a new campaign known as “Fly Boutique,” which promises the company’s customers a new range of deals and services in the coming months, was announced through a series of three campaign videos. 

The “Fly Boutique” campaign also promises to reaffirm the airline’s dedication to providing travelers with a one-of-a-kind, boutique service through its new product offerings despite the recent changes in their operations, such as the recent move to NAIA Terminal 4 instead of remaining at their private lounge. 

Moreover, a fashion show to showcase Sunlight Air’s new souvenir shirts and cabin crew and ground crew uniforms was also held during the event. The airline also announced the launch of the SkyCafe and SkyMerch. The former is Sunlight Air’s new storefront that offers customers Sunlight Air merchandise such as custom shirts, stuffed toys, and bags, among other items. The latter, on the other hand, allows passengers to choose and purchase a wide variety of in-flight meals in advance to add to the free banana chips and juice or coffee that they will receive during their flights.

In addition to the festivities, companies such as Philstar.com, Villa Socorro Farms, Sunlight Hotels and Resorts, Club Paradise, Starr Insurance, Hertz Philippines, BPI, GCash and many others were also in attendance as partner exhibitors of the Sunlight Air Grand Travel Fest.

Sunlight Air is a boutique airline based in Manila. The airline flies to select destinations within the country such as Coron (Busuanga), Clark, Manila, Camiguin, San Vicente, Siargao, and Naga.

