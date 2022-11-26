^

Travel and Tourism

NAIA ranked 3rd 'most stressful airport' in Asia, Oceania — study

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 26, 2022 | 12:00pm
NAIA ranked 3rd 'most stressful airport' in Asia, Oceania â€” study
Passengers queue at the check-in counters while others spend the night inside the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City ahead of their flights on October 29, 2022.
The STAR/Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) was listed as among the most stressful airports in Asia and Oceania, according to data collected by travel blog Hawaiian Islands.

The blog analyzed more than 1,500 Google reviews for over 500 airports around the world, specifically the sentiments expressed in the reviews based on the percentage that indicate stress.

Data showed that nearly 58% of passengers that pass through NAIA experience stress, making it the third most stressful airport in the Asia and Oceania regions. Vietnam's Tan Son Nhat International Airport was rated as the most stressful in the regions with 60.1% of reviews indicating stress, which is also among the highest worldwide. Coming in second was Sydney Kingsford Smith International Airport in Australia with extreme delays as among the probable reasons why 59.0% of Google reviews indicate stress. Sydney Airport ranked ninth in the world with the most delays, with 34.2% of flights scheduled between May 26 to July 19, 2022 delayed, according to FlightAware compiled by CNN Travel.

Related: NAIA tagged as worst business class airport in the world in int'l study

The most stressful airport in the world according to the data is the United Kingdom's Manchester Airport, which had 82.5% of reviews indicating stress — in fact, four of the top 10 were found in the UK (including Manchester), and another five were elsewhere in Europe.

Majority of the points behind the results were recent staff shortages and long lines, with words like  “embarrassment,” “shortages,” “queuing,” “farce,” and "Brexit" often appearing in reviews. Manchester Airport apologized in April 2022, citing inconvenience on growing passenger demand as a reason.

Hawaiian Islands also found that Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, the most stressful airport in North America and the only non-European airport in the global top 10, had the worst delays as 52.5% of flights were delayed in the same timeframe stated in the Sydney numbers.

RELATED: DOTr seeks ‘verifiable basis’ after NAIA named world’s worst business class airport

NAIA

NINOY AQUINO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Meet the packers': Aubrey Miles, Troy Montero share packing, budgeting tips
4 days ago

'Meet the packers': Aubrey Miles, Troy Montero share packing, budgeting tips

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Before hopping into the "revenge travel" craze, too, take note of these reminders from literally one of the hottest couples...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Can't say no to Kansai! The ultimate guide to your 4-day Kansai trip
Sponsored
5 days ago

Can't say no to Kansai! The ultimate guide to your 4-day Kansai trip

5 days ago
The Kansai region is home to stunning displays of nature and history from panoramic mountain views to ancient temples and...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Stop dreaming, start packing! How to plan and enjoy the Europe trip you&rsquo;ve always wanted
Sponsored
5 days ago

Stop dreaming, start packing! How to plan and enjoy the Europe trip you’ve always wanted

By Jap Tobias | 5 days ago
Rated by The World Tourism Organization as the most visited continent, Europe takes up more than 50% of the world’s...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
&lsquo;Book trips as early as now,&rsquo; DOT chief says after 2023 long weekends announcement
6 days ago

‘Book trips as early as now,’ DOT chief says after 2023 long weekends announcement

By Rosette Adel | 6 days ago
Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco advised Filipinos to book their trips early following the signing of Presidential Proclamation...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Philippines to hold first Parks Congress
7 days ago

Philippines to hold first Parks Congress

By Rosette Adel | 7 days ago
The first Philippine Parks Congress is happening this month.
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
As recession looms, Airbnb CEO wants your home to make money
7 days ago

As recession looms, Airbnb CEO wants your home to make money

By Thomas Urbain | 7 days ago
Airbnb wants to encourage more people to become hosts on its platform, increasing options as the euphoria of reopened travel...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with