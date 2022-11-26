NAIA ranked 3rd 'most stressful airport' in Asia, Oceania â€” study

NAIA ranked 3rd 'most stressful airport' in Asia, Oceania — study

Passengers queue at the check-in counters while others spend the night inside the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City ahead of their flights on October 29, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) was listed as among the most stressful airports in Asia and Oceania, according to data collected by travel blog Hawaiian Islands.

The blog analyzed more than 1,500 Google reviews for over 500 airports around the world, specifically the sentiments expressed in the reviews based on the percentage that indicate stress.

Data showed that nearly 58% of passengers that pass through NAIA experience stress, making it the third most stressful airport in the Asia and Oceania regions. Vietnam's Tan Son Nhat International Airport was rated as the most stressful in the regions with 60.1% of reviews indicating stress, which is also among the highest worldwide. Coming in second was Sydney Kingsford Smith International Airport in Australia with extreme delays as among the probable reasons why 59.0% of Google reviews indicate stress. Sydney Airport ranked ninth in the world with the most delays, with 34.2% of flights scheduled between May 26 to July 19, 2022 delayed, according to FlightAware compiled by CNN Travel.

The most stressful airport in the world according to the data is the United Kingdom's Manchester Airport, which had 82.5% of reviews indicating stress — in fact, four of the top 10 were found in the UK (including Manchester), and another five were elsewhere in Europe.

Majority of the points behind the results were recent staff shortages and long lines, with words like “embarrassment,” “shortages,” “queuing,” “farce,” and "Brexit" often appearing in reviews. Manchester Airport apologized in April 2022, citing inconvenience on growing passenger demand as a reason.

Hawaiian Islands also found that Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, the most stressful airport in North America and the only non-European airport in the global top 10, had the worst delays as 52.5% of flights were delayed in the same timeframe stated in the Sydney numbers.

