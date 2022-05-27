^

NAIA tagged as worst business class airport in the world in int'l study

Franco Luna - Philstar.com
May 27, 2022 | 11:50am
A passenger sits alone at the NAIA Terminal 1 on May 3, 2020 after a suspension of international flights.
The STAR / Rudy Santos, file

MANILA, Philippines — Ninoy Aquino International Airport was called the "worst business class airport in the world" after it received the lowest overall score in a recent study.

The study by worldwide luggage storage app Bounce ranked the top airports for business class travel in the world, based on factors such as number of lounges, number of destinations served, percentage of on-time flights and airport rating.

Manila’s airport, referred to as the "main gateway to the Philippines" in the study, finished with the worst scoring in three different categories: its number of destinations, on-time performance, and rating from Skytrax.

NAIA was assigned a rating based on its 14 lounges, 101 destinations served, 59.6 percent of on-time flights annually, and airport rating of 3/5 out of Skytrax, which were good for an overall score of 0.88 out of 10.

Gatwick Airport in the UK was listed as the second-worst airport in the world with an average score of 1.82 out of 10, with just 67.8% of its flights being deemed to be on-time and only a 3/5 rating on Skytrax.

The third worst-rated airport in the study was Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, with an overall score of 2.03 out of 10. Newark scored poorly across the board, with a 3 out of 5 rating from Skytrax and with just 69.4% of flights being on time.

Among airlines, Singapore Airlines was listed as the best business class airline in the world, with an overall score of 9.57 out of 10 after it scored top place across all three categories.

On the other hand, Egyptair finished as the worst business class airline in the world, with an overall score of 5.71 out of 10 after ranking last place across every category.

The best business class airport in the world according to Bounce is Heathrow Airport in London, United Kingdom, which has the highest number of lounges at 43 and a wide range of 239 destinations to choose from, giving it an overall score of 7.10.

For the research, each airport was given a normalized score out of ten for each factor before an average was taken across each of the scores.

These were based on the number of lounges listed on LoungeBuddy, the number of destinations that the airport serves according to Wikipedia, and the airport’s rating out of five according to Skytrax, and the percentage of on-time flights between June 2018 and May 2019 according to OAG’s. — with a report from Kaycee Valmonte 

