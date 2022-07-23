Oriental Mindoro launches online pasalubong, travel app

The platform offers a more seamless, hassle-free, and safe travel experience with contactless transactions and bookings.

MANILA, Philippines — The Provincial Government of Oriental Mindoro launched the online pasalubong and booking portal, Lakbay Oriental Mindoro. The initiative is launched under the leadership of Gov. Humerlito "Bonz" Dolor with the assistance of the Department of Tourism and the Tourism Promotions Board of the Philippines.

Travelers can now access and browse anytime from anywhere the platform's product and service offerings that feature over 150 trusted hotels, resorts, dive shops, travel agencies, tourist transportation, wellness centers and souvenir shops in Oriental Mindoro.

The portal enables users to get the latest travel information, offers direct communication between travelers and tourism service providers, and enables users to purchase goods and services without leaving the hotel or resort.

Users may open the Lakbay Oriental Mindoro mobile application or go to www.travelorientalmindoro.ph and log in via email or Facebook.

For those who have no time to go out for pasalubong shopping, they can use the app or website to purchase souvenirs. Payments can be made through select e-wallets, online banks and other payment channels. Delivery partners will drop the orders right to one's doorstep.

Features of the app can be customizable. Users can choose from a variety of hotels, resorts, travel agencies, even transportation and tour guides. The app implements a 0% commission basis for enrolled enterprises. The portal also operates loyalty points at preferred accommodation or service provider.

Go to www.travelorientalmindoro.ph or visit the Apple Store and Google Playstore to download the Travel Oriental Mindoro app for free.

