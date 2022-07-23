^

Travel and Tourism

Oriental Mindoro launches online pasalubong, travel app

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 23, 2022 | 1:00pm
Oriental Mindoro launches online pasalubong, travel app
The platform offers a more seamless, hassle-free, and safe travel experience with contactless transactions and bookings.
Released/TBP

MANILA, Philippines — The Provincial Government of Oriental Mindoro launched the online pasalubong and booking portal, Lakbay Oriental Mindoro. The initiative is launched under the leadership of Gov. Humerlito "Bonz" Dolor with the assistance of the Department of Tourism and the Tourism Promotions Board of the Philippines.

The platform offers a more seamless, hassle-free, and safe travel experience with contactless transactions and bookings.

Travelers can now access and browse anytime from anywhere the platform's product and service offerings that feature over 150 trusted hotels, resorts, dive shops, travel agencies, tourist transportation, wellness centers and souvenir shops in Oriental Mindoro.

The portal enables users to get the latest travel information, offers direct communication between travelers and tourism service providers, and enables users to purchase goods and services without leaving the hotel or resort.

Users may open the Lakbay Oriental Mindoro mobile application or go to www.travelorientalmindoro.ph and log in via email or Facebook. 

For those who have no time to go out for pasalubong shopping, they can use the app or website to purchase souvenirs. Payments can be made through select e-wallets, online banks and other payment channels. Delivery partners will drop the orders right to one's doorstep.

Features of the app can be customizable. Users can choose from a variety of hotels, resorts, travel agencies, even transportation and tour guides. The app implements a 0% commission basis for enrolled enterprises. The portal also operates loyalty points at preferred accommodation or service provider.

Go to www.travelorientalmindoro.ph or visit the Apple Store and Google Playstore to download the Travel Oriental Mindoro app for free.

RELATEDExploring Quezon province: Relaxing places to visit around Mt. Banahaw

FOR ORIENTAL MINDORO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Home Buddies founder launches travel hangout
14 hours ago

Home Buddies founder launches travel hangout

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
The founder of Facebook group Home Buddies launched a new online travel hangout. 
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Basic Korean phrases for your next trip to the land of oppa
3 days ago

Basic Korean phrases for your next trip to the land of oppa

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Now that South Korea has opened its doors again to Filipino tourists, it's time to brush up on your basic Korean for your...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Philippines among Cond&eacute; Nast Traveler's 40 Most Beautiful Countries
8 days ago

Philippines among Condé Nast Traveler's 40 Most Beautiful Countries

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Lifestyle travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has included the Philippines in its list of 40 Most Beautiful Countries...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Exploring Quezon province: Relaxing places to visit around Mt. Banahaw
8 days ago

Exploring Quezon province: Relaxing places to visit around Mt. Banahaw

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Originally named as Kalilayan then later Tayabas, Quezon Province was named in honor of the former governor and the country's...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Manila named as among world's best cities for 2022
8 days ago

Manila named as among world's best cities for 2022

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Global media corporation Time Out has listed the Philippine capital of Manila as one of the best cities in the world for 2022...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Boracay listed among World's Greatest Places of 2022 by TIME
10 days ago

Boracay listed among World's Greatest Places of 2022 by TIME

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
The island paradise of Boracay has been named by TIME Magazine as one of the World's Greatest Places of 2022, the only Philippine...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with