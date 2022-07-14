^

Travel and Tourism

Exploring Quezon province: Relaxing places to visit around Mt. Banahaw

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 14, 2022 | 4:39pm
Exploring Quezon province: Relaxing places to visit around Mt. Banahaw
Bukid Amara
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Originally named as Kalilayan then later Tayabas, Quezon Province was named in honor of the former governor and the country's second president, Manuel Quezon.

Quezon is one of the biggest provinces in the country, expanding from Aurora in the north to Bicol region in the south. 

One of the major tourist destinations in the province is Mount Banahaw, believed to be a holy mountain. 

Here are some tourist spots near Mount Banahaw:

Kamay ni Hesus

@jmilsev22

Amen. Kamay ni Hesus.

? Sapagka't Ang Diyos Ay Pag-Ibig - Papuri! Singers

Located in Barangay Tinamnan, Lucban, Quezon, Kamay ni Hesus was founded by Father Joey Faller. Devotees of the place believed that it is a healing church. The place is also famous for its 200-step climb to the top of a hill wherein a giant Jesus Christ statue is waiting. Different religious statues are inside the vicinity, making it perfect for selfies. The place is free of charge but donation is encouraged to preserve the place. 

Bukid Amara

@jmilsev22

Bukid Amara

? She Share Story (for Vlog) - ????

A couple of minutes away from Kamay ni Hesus is Bukid Amara, which offers a relaxing atmosphere as it aims to transport guests to times when simplicity used to mean bliss. A beautiful array of flowers will welcome guests in the farm at the foot of Mount Banahaw. It also serves as an instant market place where guests can pick up flowers and vegetables.  

Puente del Malagonlong

Located in Tayabas, Quezon, Puente del Malagonlong is one of the oldest bridges in the country. It is just 136 meters but it was one of the longest when it was built during the Spanish era. American forces put bombs on the bridge to slow down the Japanese but it was not shattered. The bridge is declared by the National Historical Commission as one of the country's national treasures. 

Linang ni LK

@jmilsev22

Lunch at Linang ni LK.

? Good Time - Owl City & Carly Rae Jepsen

Linang ni LK is a farm which offers both staycation and dining via its restaurant. Located at the foot of Mount Banahaw in Lucban, the farm offers organic food, including what is touted as the only mushroom sisig in the country. 

RELATEDExploring the Philippines in two wheels: Motorcycle groups travel to Mauban, Quezon

QUEZON PROVINCE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Philippines among Cond&eacute; Nast Traveler's 40 Most Beautiful Countries
58 minutes ago

Philippines among Condé Nast Traveler's 40 Most Beautiful Countries

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 58 minutes ago
Lifestyle travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has included the Philippines in its list of 40 Most Beautiful Countries...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Manila named as among world's best cities for 2022
1 hour ago

Manila named as among world's best cities for 2022

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Global media corporation Time Out has listed the Philippine capital of Manila as one of the best cities in the world for 2022...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Boracay listed among World's Greatest Places of 2022 by TIME
1 day ago

Boracay listed among World's Greatest Places of 2022 by TIME

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The island paradise of Boracay has been named by TIME Magazine as one of the World's Greatest Places of 2022, the only Philippine...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Drive now to the New Zealand of Zambales
10 days ago

Drive now to the New Zealand of Zambales

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 days ago
The average direct flight hours to New Zealand from the Philippines is nine hours and 51 minutes. But, there's a way to reach...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Some Victoria Court properties to rebrand into Hotel Ava
14 days ago

Some Victoria Court properties to rebrand into Hotel Ava

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
Victoria Court owner Angie King revealed that the popular motel chain will be rebranding to Hotel Ava. 
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Experience autumn-winter seasons with the best of these destinations
Sponsored
June 29, 2022 - 3:00pm

Experience autumn-winter seasons with the best of these destinations

By Gerald Dizon | June 29, 2022 - 3:00pm
Here are the best places to go northside of the globe.
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with