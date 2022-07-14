Exploring Quezon province: Relaxing places to visit around Mt. Banahaw

MANILA, Philippines — Originally named as Kalilayan then later Tayabas, Quezon Province was named in honor of the former governor and the country's second president, Manuel Quezon.

Quezon is one of the biggest provinces in the country, expanding from Aurora in the north to Bicol region in the south.

One of the major tourist destinations in the province is Mount Banahaw, believed to be a holy mountain.

Here are some tourist spots near Mount Banahaw:

Kamay ni Hesus

Located in Barangay Tinamnan, Lucban, Quezon, Kamay ni Hesus was founded by Father Joey Faller. Devotees of the place believed that it is a healing church. The place is also famous for its 200-step climb to the top of a hill wherein a giant Jesus Christ statue is waiting. Different religious statues are inside the vicinity, making it perfect for selfies. The place is free of charge but donation is encouraged to preserve the place.

Bukid Amara

A couple of minutes away from Kamay ni Hesus is Bukid Amara, which offers a relaxing atmosphere as it aims to transport guests to times when simplicity used to mean bliss. A beautiful array of flowers will welcome guests in the farm at the foot of Mount Banahaw. It also serves as an instant market place where guests can pick up flowers and vegetables.

Puente del Malagonlong

Located in Tayabas, Quezon, Puente del Malagonlong is one of the oldest bridges in the country. It is just 136 meters but it was one of the longest when it was built during the Spanish era. American forces put bombs on the bridge to slow down the Japanese but it was not shattered. The bridge is declared by the National Historical Commission as one of the country's national treasures.

Linang ni LK

Linang ni LK is a farm which offers both staycation and dining via its restaurant. Located at the foot of Mount Banahaw in Lucban, the farm offers organic food, including what is touted as the only mushroom sisig in the country.

