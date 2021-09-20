7 top places in Laguna as seen in Leren Bautista's Miss Universe PH tourism video

Cover of Leren Bautista's Miss Universe PH tourism video introducing her hometown Laguna
MANILA, Philippines — Even without uttering a single word throughout the two-minute montage, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidate Leren Mae Bautista's tourism video of Laguna Province is a winner!
It is because of the province's innate beauty and welcoming people that Laguna shines through, and words become superfluous.
Any visitor to any part of the province would attest to its residents' charm and sincerity in receiving its many tourists.
Beautifully shot and spliced, Leren breezed through several locations gracefully that the entire video felt like a real tourism campaign material that one can use in travel fairs abroad.
Rizal Shrine
The video introduced viewers to Laguna with, aptly, the Rizal Shrine. Leren's panuelo-inspired top, complete with an abaniko, as hand accessory, harkened to the days of the Spanish occupation in the Philippines.
Paete
Leren's short stint at carving showed Paete's enduring cottage industry of arts and crafts in woodworking.
Liliw Church
Leren exploring the church, also known as St. John the Baptist Parish Church, known for its red bricked façade and baroque architecture.
Leren showing the church's opulent interiors
Caliraya Lake
Her languorous pose on a hut raft in the middle of Caliraya Lake made you want to bask in the beauty and stillness.
Nagcarlan Underground Cemetery
The manicured lawns of Nagcarlan's underground cemetery speaks of how people from Laguna revere their beloved departed.
Esmeris Farm
With Leren donning a kerchief bandana before a sumptuous native delicacies spread at the Esmeris Farm made you wonder if the "dalagang Filipina" trait is still around these days.
Leren in Esmeris Farm
Cavinti Falls
And true to form, in a white maillot, Leren ends her video with a pose while perched on a rock, and atop a raft, near the rapids of Cavinti Falls.
Leren in Cavinti Falls
Leren in Cavinti Falls
Catch the other equally stunning landscapes and hideaways in the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 gallery of tourism videos, as posted by Empire Philippines on its YouTube channel. — Video from Empire Philippines via YouTube
