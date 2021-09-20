7 top places in Laguna as seen in Leren Bautista's Miss Universe PH tourism video

MANILA, Philippines — Even without uttering a single word throughout the two-minute montage, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidate Leren Mae Bautista's tourism video of Laguna Province is a winner!

It is because of the province's innate beauty and welcoming people that Laguna shines through, and words become superfluous.

Any visitor to any part of the province would attest to its residents' charm and sincerity in receiving its many tourists.

Beautifully shot and spliced, Leren breezed through several locations gracefully that the entire video felt like a real tourism campaign material that one can use in travel fairs abroad.

Rizal Shrine

Empire Philippines via Youtube, screenshot The video introduced viewers to Laguna with, aptly, the Rizal Shrine. Leren's panuelo-inspired top, complete with an abaniko, as hand accessory, harkened to the days of the Spanish occupation in the Philippines.

Paete

Empire Philippines via Youtube, screenshot Leren's short stint at carving showed Paete's enduring cottage industry of arts and crafts in woodworking.

Liliw Church

Empire Philippines via Youtube, screenshot Leren exploring the church, also known as St. John the Baptist Parish Church, known for its red bricked façade and baroque architecture.

Empire Philippines via Youtube, screenshot Leren showing the church's opulent interiors

Caliraya Lake

Empire Philippines via Youtube, screenshot Her languorous pose on a hut raft in the middle of Caliraya Lake made you want to bask in the beauty and stillness.

Nagcarlan Underground Cemetery

Empire Philippines via Youtube, screenshot The manicured lawns of Nagcarlan's underground cemetery speaks of how people from Laguna revere their beloved departed.

Esmeris Farm

Empire Philippines via Youtube, screenshot With Leren donning a kerchief bandana before a sumptuous native delicacies spread at the Esmeris Farm made you wonder if the "dalagang Filipina" trait is still around these days.

Empire Philippines via Youtube, screenshot Leren in Esmeris Farm

Cavinti Falls

Empire Philippines via Youtube, screenshot And true to form, in a white maillot, Leren ends her video with a pose while perched on a rock, and atop a raft, near the rapids of Cavinti Falls.

Empire Philippines via Youtube, screenshot Leren in Cavinti Falls

Empire Philippines via Youtube, screenshot Leren in Cavinti Falls

Catch the other equally stunning landscapes and hideaways in the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 gallery of tourism videos, as posted by Empire Philippines on its YouTube channel. — Video from Empire Philippines via YouTube

