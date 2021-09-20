







































































 




   







   















Travel and Tourism

                        
7 top places in Laguna as seen in Leren Bautista's Miss Universe PH tourism video

                        

                        
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
September 20, 2021 | 3:41pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Cover of Leren Bautista's Miss Universe PH tourism video introducing her hometown Laguna
Empire Philippines via YouTube, screenshot

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Even without uttering a single word throughout the two-minute montage, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidate Leren Mae Bautista's tourism video of Laguna Province is a winner!



It is because of the province's innate beauty and welcoming people that Laguna shines through, and words become superfluous.



Any visitor to any part of the province would attest to its residents' charm and sincerity in receiving its many tourists.



Beautifully shot and spliced, Leren breezed through several locations gracefully that the entire video felt like a real tourism campaign material that one can use in travel fairs abroad.



 






 



Rizal Shrine







The video introduced viewers to Laguna with, aptly, the Rizal Shrine. Leren's panuelo-inspired top, complete with an abaniko, as hand accessory, harkened to the days of the Spanish occupation in the Philippines.

Empire Philippines via Youtube, screenshot









 




Paete







Leren's short stint at carving showed Paete's enduring cottage industry of arts and crafts in woodworking.

Empire Philippines via Youtube, screenshot









 



Liliw Church







Leren exploring the church, also known as St. John the Baptist Parish Church, known for its red bricked façade and baroque architecture.

Empire Philippines via Youtube, screenshot













Leren showing the church's opulent interiors

Empire Philippines via Youtube, screenshot









Caliraya Lake







Her languorous pose on a hut raft in the middle of Caliraya Lake made you want to bask in the beauty and stillness.

Empire Philippines via Youtube, screenshot









 



Nagcarlan Underground Cemetery







The manicured lawns of Nagcarlan's underground cemetery speaks of how people from Laguna revere their beloved departed.

Empire Philippines via Youtube, screenshot









 



Esmeris Farm







With Leren donning a kerchief bandana before a sumptuous native delicacies spread at the Esmeris Farm made you wonder if the "dalagang Filipina" trait is still around these days.

Empire Philippines via Youtube, screenshot













Leren in Esmeris Farm

Empire Philippines via Youtube, screenshot









Cavinti Falls







And true to form, in a white maillot, Leren ends her video with a pose while perched on a rock, and atop a raft, near the rapids of Cavinti Falls.

Empire Philippines via Youtube, screenshot













Leren in Cavinti Falls

Empire Philippines via Youtube, screenshot













Leren in Cavinti Falls

Empire Philippines via Youtube, screenshot









 



Catch the other equally stunning landscapes and hideaways in the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 gallery of tourism videos, as posted by Empire Philippines on its YouTube channel. — Video from Empire Philippines via YouTube



