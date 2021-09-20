Miss Universe Philippines 2021 sets new pre-pageant datesÂ 

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 sets new pre-pageant dates

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines organization, through its social media pages, has informed the pageant community of changes on the dates of its pre-pageant events, activities and preliminary competitions schedule.

On its Facebook page, the organization wrote, "Mounting a safe pageant for all our stakeholders is our number one priority today. This is why we enhanced, even more, all of our safety protocols given our current situation. Given this, (we've set) the new dates for the pre-pageant activities, preliminaries, and the voting period."

Here is the new schedule:

The national costume competition will unfold on September 23 and can be viewed via Empire Philippines' YouTube channel.

The preliminary interview has been moved to September 24.

The Swimsuit and Evening Gown preliminaries are moved to September 26. Both the September 24 and the September 26 preliminaries can be viewed on the Ktx.ph platform.

The last day of the Lazada online poll is on September 29. The date of the final show will be announced soon.

"We will announce the final date of the pageant as soon as we get the final approval from IATF for our enhanced plans. Rest assured that once we receive the final go signal, you will be the first to know. Don't worry, the finals will be just a few days away. Thank you very much and we hope for your continued support,” the organization said.

"For our valued Ktx subscribers, your subscriptions will be valid for these new release dates,” it assured patrons.

"Meanwhile, our phenomenal finalists have finally met with the people behind Save the Children Philippines organization. Our finalists were oriented to develop a better understanding of why Miss Universe Philippines chose to partner with Save the Children Philippines and how they can lend their voices to support the cause. Beyond sharing the beauty of Filipinas, we want to showcase to the Universe the beauty of helping those in need."

Stay tuned for more exciting updates in the days leading to the grand coronation night.

