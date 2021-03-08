THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Hills and thrills: Bohol tourist spots to discover in 2021
From left: Enjoy an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) ride in Chocolate Hills; Tarsier Sanctuary
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

Hills and thrills: Bohol tourist spots to discover in 2021

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 8, 2021 - 1:10pm

BOHOL, Philippines — With health protocols in place, Bohol is hoping to get back on track with their natural wonders, inviting tourists to visit the province.

Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap revealed that 78% of the province’s income came from tourism, and so he admitted that the island province was badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

But for those seeking for new thrills for their "revenge travel" come summer, here are some reasons why Bohol should be on your bucket list.

Chocolate Hills

Chocolate Hills
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

 

You haven't really been to Bohol without visiting the world-famous Chocolate Hills.

One of the most mesmerizing tourist spots in the country, Chocolate Hills is located in Carmen, Bohol, a 40-minute ride from Tagbilaran City. It is a perfect spot for “Instagramable” photos. All-terrain vehicle rides are also available, allowing tourists to take a closer look at the hills that got their name from their color that changes from green to chocolate at different times of the day.

Alona Beach

 

Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

 

Named after '70s sexy actress Alona Alegre after she captured the attention of Bohol locals when she had a shoot on the beach, Alona Beach is the most popular white beach in the island province. It is a stunning 1.5-kilometer stretch of white sand, a must-visit spot for those who love snorkeling, scuba diving or even those who just like to relax and watch the sunset.

Island Hopping

 

Pamilacan Island is an hour away by boat ride from Panglao Island. Near the island, dolphins interact with tourists early in the morning. Not so far away is the Balicasag Island, a snorkeling place that seemingly stepped out from a scene in the popular Pixar film “Finding Nemo.” 

Tarsier Sanctuary

 

The province’s logo was inspired by the Tarsier, a small nocturnal primate with large eyes. Tarsiers are still considered endangered, so Bohol has a sanctuary to protect them. Be sure to stay quiet while inside the sanctuary because Tarsiers are suicidal. They may kill themselves just by hearing high-volume noises.

Hinagdanan Cave

 

Located in Dauis in Panglao Island, Hinagdanan Cave is a naturally lighted cavern with a deep lagoon and many large stalactites and stalagmites. It is made of limestone and its entrance is a hole about one meter in diameter.

It also has an underground lake and a popular swimming spot. It was accidentally discovered when the area's owner threw a stone into a hole and heard a splash. They built an entrance and a ladder to enter the cave so it is called Hinagdanan (laddered).

Loboc River Cruise

 

Loboc River is one of the best rivers in Bohol and nothing is more entertaining than to cruise the river while having lunch in a boat. The cruise is about an hour, where you can also enjoy listening to local performers on board, as well as live performances on the side of the river.

Firefly watching

 

Just like the Loboc River cruise, you can watch fireflies glow on the Abatan River cruise. During the hour-long boat ride, you can see fireflies on mangroves on the side of the river. It is a perfect way to end a long day in Bohol.

Parroquia de San Pedro Apóstol

 

Though Parroquia de San Pedro Apóstol is still under renovation, a few meters away is the an alternate church where tourists can watch a live performance of the world-famous Loboc Children’s Choir. They sing at the church every first and last Sundays of the month.

 

Church interiors
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo
Loboc Children’s Choir, world-famous for their angelic voices.
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

— Photos by Jan Milo Severo

RELATED: Bohol gives taste of different ube specialties at Ubi Festival

These 5 tourist spots in Bohol and Cebu are ready for your return! Here’s what you’ll be needing

BOHOL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Hills and thrills: Bohol tourist spots to discover in 2021
Exclusive
1 hour ago
Hills and thrills: Bohol tourist spots to discover in 2021
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap revealed that 78% of the province’s income came from tourism.
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Filipinos prefer safer travel options during COVID-19 pandemic &mdash; Airbnb
5 days ago
Filipinos prefer safer travel options during COVID-19 pandemic — Airbnb
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 days ago
“Filipinos are veering away from mass travel toward less crowded, more mindful and slower travel,” according to...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Cebu Pacific blowout: 3-day piso sale, month-long P25 sale, permanent unli-rebooking
5 days ago
Cebu Pacific blowout: 3-day piso sale, month-long P25 sale, permanent unli-rebooking
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 days ago
Budget air carrier Cebu Pacific is celebrating its 25th birthday by surprising passengers with a range of temporary and permanent...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Bohol to continue requiring mandatory swab testing when traveling
8 days ago
Bohol to continue requiring mandatory swab testing when traveling
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Bohol province will continue to impose a negative swab test result as a mandatory requirement for travelers who...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
WATCH: Virtual tour of Hong Kong's Chinese New Year traditions
24 days ago
WATCH: Virtual tour of Hong Kong's Chinese New Year traditions
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 24 days ago
Through this virtual tour, it will still be possible to enjoy the enthralling beauty that is Hong Kong, especially since it...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
These 5 tourist spots in Bohol and Cebu are ready for your return! Here&rsquo;s what you&rsquo;ll be needing
Sponsored
24 days ago
These 5 tourist spots in Bohol and Cebu are ready for your return! Here’s what you’ll be needing
By Jap Tobias | 24 days ago
As the country tries to recover from the pandemic’s impact and starts easing lockdowns and lifting travel restrictions,...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with