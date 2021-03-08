Hills and thrills: Bohol tourist spots to discover in 2021

BOHOL, Philippines — With health protocols in place, Bohol is hoping to get back on track with their natural wonders, inviting tourists to visit the province.

Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap revealed that 78% of the province’s income came from tourism, and so he admitted that the island province was badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

But for those seeking for new thrills for their "revenge travel" come summer, here are some reasons why Bohol should be on your bucket list.

Chocolate Hills

Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo Chocolate Hills

You haven't really been to Bohol without visiting the world-famous Chocolate Hills.

One of the most mesmerizing tourist spots in the country, Chocolate Hills is located in Carmen, Bohol, a 40-minute ride from Tagbilaran City. It is a perfect spot for “Instagramable” photos. All-terrain vehicle rides are also available, allowing tourists to take a closer look at the hills that got their name from their color that changes from green to chocolate at different times of the day.

Alona Beach

Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

Named after '70s sexy actress Alona Alegre after she captured the attention of Bohol locals when she had a shoot on the beach, Alona Beach is the most popular white beach in the island province. It is a stunning 1.5-kilometer stretch of white sand, a must-visit spot for those who love snorkeling, scuba diving or even those who just like to relax and watch the sunset.

Island Hopping

Pamilacan Island is an hour away by boat ride from Panglao Island. Near the island, dolphins interact with tourists early in the morning. Not so far away is the Balicasag Island, a snorkeling place that seemingly stepped out from a scene in the popular Pixar film “Finding Nemo.”

Tarsier Sanctuary

The province’s logo was inspired by the Tarsier, a small nocturnal primate with large eyes. Tarsiers are still considered endangered, so Bohol has a sanctuary to protect them. Be sure to stay quiet while inside the sanctuary because Tarsiers are suicidal. They may kill themselves just by hearing high-volume noises.

Hinagdanan Cave

Located in Dauis in Panglao Island, Hinagdanan Cave is a naturally lighted cavern with a deep lagoon and many large stalactites and stalagmites. It is made of limestone and its entrance is a hole about one meter in diameter.

It also has an underground lake and a popular swimming spot. It was accidentally discovered when the area's owner threw a stone into a hole and heard a splash. They built an entrance and a ladder to enter the cave so it is called Hinagdanan (laddered).

Loboc River Cruise

Loboc River is one of the best rivers in Bohol and nothing is more entertaining than to cruise the river while having lunch in a boat. The cruise is about an hour, where you can also enjoy listening to local performers on board, as well as live performances on the side of the river.

Firefly watching

Just like the Loboc River cruise, you can watch fireflies glow on the Abatan River cruise. During the hour-long boat ride, you can see fireflies on mangroves on the side of the river. It is a perfect way to end a long day in Bohol.

Parroquia de San Pedro Apóstol

Though Parroquia de San Pedro Apóstol is still under renovation, a few meters away is the an alternate church where tourists can watch a live performance of the world-famous Loboc Children’s Choir. They sing at the church every first and last Sundays of the month.

Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo Church interiors

Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo Loboc Children’s Choir, world-famous for their angelic voices.

— Photos by Jan Milo Severo

