Traveling by language: Richard Juan teaches Cantonese
HKTB/Released
(Philstar.com) - October 22, 2020 - 2:24pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Being stuck at home with community quarantine measures in place could definitely take a toll on many — especially for those who are used to being out and about. This year has brought so many uncertainties and one of those is not even knowing when travel for leisure will be allowed once again. 

This year, Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) launches its “100 Reasons to Miss Hong Kong” campaign, allowing Filipinos to reminisce about the things they have come to love about Asia’s World City—from food, shopping, outdoor activities, and even its nightlife.

Some might even be making their next travel plans to Hong Kong already, going as far as researching on new destinations to visit in the city. And while we’re at it, how about learning a new Cantonese phrase or two with Filipino-Chinese TV personality Richard Juan? 

Richard was born in the Philippines but grew up in Hong Kong, allowing him to be exposed to multiple cultures at a young age. This allowed him to become fluent in five languages, one of which is Cantonese. 

Joined by reality star Baninay Bautista and Deni Rose Afinidad-Bernardo, Senior Editor for Lifestyle and Entertainment of Philstar.com, catch Richard Juan as he shares his knowledge on essential Cantonese phrases you can use in your next trip to Hong Kong in a two-episode series, “Missing Hong Kong with Richard Juan." 

Find more ways to miss Hong Kong and tune in to Richard’s Facebook page on October 23 and November 6 as he takes the audience on a virtual tour of Hong Kong and talk about what he misses most about the city while teaching Cantonese phrases to be used in shopping, asking for directions, essential greetings, and many more.

RELATED: WATCH: Richard Juan lends voice to neglected kids as new SOS Goodwill Ambassador

