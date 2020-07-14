COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
The resumption of services include select international destinations for July (Kuala Lumpur) and August (Kuala Lumpur, Don Mueang and Taipei).
The STAR/File
AirAsia resumes international flights
(Philstar.com) - July 14, 2020 - 6:12pm

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — Following AirAsia’s resumption in the Philippines last June 5, more commercial flights are being arranged as the airline company gradually restores its network.

The resumption of services include select international destinations for July (Kuala Lumpur) and August (Kuala Lumpur, Don Mueang and Taipei).

Updated routes are based on new developments following coordination with our partners in the government, including local government units.

Select flights are open for booking via the company's website and mobile app. Guests may use their credit accounts to redeem these flights. Additional routes and flight schedules will be on the website and mobile app, subject to approval from the authorities.

As the company gradually resumes services, guests are informed that operations for domestic flights will be temporarily moved to Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from its previous location at Terminal 4. 

The temporary suspension of Terminal 4 operations is until further notice by airport authorities.

"The safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars remains our top priority. We are complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization," the company said in a statement.

Guests can expect enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and arrival processes. These include the mandatory wearing of face masks to be permitted to travel, amongst others. Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local airport authorities for a smooth travel experience.

The company is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.  As released

