WATCH: Batangas health, wellness resort creates ‘immune boost’ programs amid COVID-19 scare

LIPA CITY, Philippines— A health and wellness resort in Batangas is offering “immune boost” programs amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) scare in the country.

“What we’ve launched is our immune boost programs where you can increase your immunity to fight off any viruses, not just the coronavirus but there are so many other viruses and bugs in the air,” Preet Singh, general manager of The Farm at San Benito told Philstar.com.

Siegfried Galang, the resort’s medical consultant and Holistic Health practitioner said they have “immune-boost” programs prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 globally.

­The resort management said The Farm is really designed to create programs to address “specific health concerns.”

Galang said that among which is their immune modulation program, a cellular health program, also seen to reinforce the antibodies, among others.

According to Galang, the resort has medical partners such as European Wellness, offering treatments for the immune system as well.

They offer RASHA treatment with a machine using “vibrational medicine for organisms resistant to anti-virals, microbials and fungals.”

Singh also cited that one of its restaurants called “ALIVE! Vegan Restaurant” is offering vegan cuisine that uses ingredients deemed to strengthen the immune system.

This restaurant’s living foods gourmet cuisine is described to be “rich in phytonutrients, enzymes and antioxidants that nourishes the body while boosting the immune system.”

Lem Senillo, spa manager at the Farm, likewise said its “healing sanctuary” where treatments such as cleansing wraps, massages, body rejuvenation, among others, also use ingredients that help toughen one’s body.

These ingredients are grown and produced fresh from The Farm. The resort is known for its “farm-to-table” philosophy.

Senillo said that one of its most effective treatments is the immune boosting massage called “Chlorophyll body wrap.”

He said that has chlorophyll is a powerful anti-oxidant.



“Its benefits have been proven over the years in many ways such as cleansing the lymphatic system, alkalinizing the body, removing toxins and waste from cells and nourishing the liver and kidneys,” the service description read.

“Our skin is the largest organ of elimination; this allows chlorophyll to soothe the skin and let nature manage it naturally and beautifully,” it added.

___

Editor's note: The trip to The Farm at San Benito was hosted by the company. At no stage does the host organization has a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.