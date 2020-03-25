ALLURE
Proper disinfecting procedures are observed at Phuket International Airport.
Photo Release
Tourism Authority of Thailand reaffirms precautions for tourists, citizens amid COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - March 25, 2020 - 2:39pm

BANGKOK, Thailand — With the global onslaught of COVID-19, it’s easy to think that travel plans will have to take a backseat. Several countries that are still expecting tourists must remain staunch in their efforts, making sure that citizens and visitors alike enjoy peace, health and security while on vacation amid this virus.

Thankful for bookings despite the pandemic, the Tourism Authority of Thailand reassures the public of strong preventive measures as the world seeks containment of COVID-19. 

Set by the Department of Disease Control of the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, 33 airports within the country—including the five major entry points Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Krabi airports—are fully equipped with health surveillance systems, thermal scans and stepped-up hygiene measures covering all areas of the airport.

Airport staff, personnel, tenants and individuals coming in and out of Thai airports undergo strict surveillance, with exceptions.

Also notable are more stringent health monitoring measures in place at all entry checkpoints (air, land and sea) from infected countries into Thailand by the Ministry of Public Health.

Outside the airport, the rest of the country is expected to comply with higher standards of cleanliness, hygiene and disease prevention, especially in government offices, commercial areas and modes of public transport.

Since the start of the year, the Ministry of Public Health has been releasing health guidelines and recommendations for private individuals, as well as for restaurants, hotels, public or communal areas, malls, food stalls, petrol stations, as well as buses, rapid transit vehicles, ferries, and all other means of public transportation. 

Even with COVID-19, Thai people will still celebrate Songkran, the country’s version of New Year’s held every April 13 to 15. For safety, all popular tourist activities are canceled.

Meanwhile, another awaited festival, Lou Krathong—a Thai celebration paying respect to the Goddess of Water—falls on the 12th month in the traditional Thai Lunar calendar. It will be celebrated on October 31.

Thailand continues to welcome tourists to visit within these periods, but encourages them to be updated on information about the country and advisories made by the Ministry of Public Health.

 

To know more, visit www.tatnews.org, www.moph.go.th and https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/index.php. Get updates by following the Tourism Authority of Thailand Facebook page.

