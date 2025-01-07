LIST: The partners of GCash in keeping your e-wallet safe

On top of providing advanced in-app protection, GCash is collaborating with key government agencies to create a more secure digital landscape for its users.

MANILA, Philippines — Scammers are out in full force this holiday season. With Filipinos engrossed in holiday shopping and celebrations, they become easy targets for online scams.

Amid the holiday frenzy, leading finance super app GCash continues to fortify its security efforts. On top of providing advanced in-app protection, GCash is collaborating with key government agencies to create a more secure digital landscape for its users.

Here are the key government authorities that GCash has partnered with to help keep your account safe this holiday season:

1. Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group

Photo Release GCash chief legal officer Maricor Alvarez-Adriano, GXI chief legal officer Gilbert Escoto and GCash VP for corporate communications and public affairs Gilda Maquilan, with PNP ACG director PBGen. Francis Ronnie Cariaga, PNP-ACG and public affairs and legal teams

The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) is the country's specialized unit tasked to enforce laws on crimes committed using computers and the internet.

GCash works closely with the PNP-ACG to go after cybercriminals through entrapment operations. In fact, through GCash’s cooperation with authorities, 5.6 million accounts linked to suspicious activities have been deactivated and 2.2 million account takeover attempts have been blocked.

2. National Bureau of Investigation

Photo Release Ren-Ren Reyes, president and CEO of GCash Mobile wallet operator G-Xchange Inc. and NBI director Medardo de Lemos

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has its own unit assigned to investigate cybercrimes. The NBI Cybercrime Division (CCD) leads efforts in tracking down cybercriminals and help recover stolen data.

GCash has partnered with NBI to provide data and information that will help investigate and prosecute cybercrimes involving the use of the e-wallet, including any crimes involving the transfer or receipt of proceeds from any crime.

3. Department of Information and Communications Technology - Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center

Photo Release DICT Undersecretary Paul Joseph Mercado, GCash chief technology and operations officer Pebbles Sy, Undersecretary Alexander Ramos and Assistant Secretary Renato Paraiso at the DICT Cybersphere PH Forum

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) is an attached agency of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). It creates strategies and shapes policy to stop cybercrimes before they happen, through awareness campaigns and technical measures. It also monitors cybercrime cases being handled by different law enforcement agencies to help them identify trends and coordinate responses.

Early this year, GCash teamed up with the CICC to create a quick response system for financial fraud. Under the agreement, a "rapid incident response" mechanism will automatically alert GCash once CICC detects a new kind of scam. This enables GCash to take immediate steps to help prevent its users from falling victim to these scams.

GCash's commitment to safer digital landscape

During holiday season and beyond, GCash is committed to fostering a safer digital landscape for Filipinos. By partnering with relevant authorities, GCash aims to disrupt cybercrime operations, hold cybercriminals accountable, and protect users from online scams.

This commitment to security ensures that you can manage and make the most of your hard-earned money with confidence and peace of mind. While no technology is entirely infallible, e-wallets like GCash are constantly evolving to stay ahead of emerging threats and cybercriminals.



So this Christmas season, shop with ease and enjoy the festivities, knowing that GCash is your trusted partner in keeping your digital transactions safe and secure.



Download the GCash App on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei App Gallery. Kaya mo, i-GCash mo!

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.