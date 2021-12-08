



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
The Budgetarian

                        
Quarterlife marking for a high FQ

                        

                        
FQ (Financial Quotient) - Rose Fres Fausto - Philstar.com
December 8, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Quarterlife marking for a high FQ
When you know that you have already set aside something for your future self, then your present self can go ahead and enjoy the treats! 

                        

                           
On Dec. 7, 2021, our youngest son Anton, turned 25 years old, the age when our prefrontal cortex (our rational brain or Makatwirang Mak) is fully developed. That means my husband and I are now off the hook for any of their misdeeds!







Our youngest turned 25 on Dec. 7, 2021. Family pic: Standing left to right – Martin, the author, Marvin, Enrique. Seated - Anton







Kidding aside, I see the importance of a milestone marking of our 25th birthday. When I turned 25 decades ago, I remember saying to myself, “I am now a quarter of a century old!” But I was newly-wed then happily in our honeymoon stage, no time to feel quarterlife crisis or feel too old because I was at the start of an interesting chapter in my life.



Are you familiar with the Jewish tradition of bar and bat mitzvah? This is the coming-of-age ritual (bar for boys and bat for girls). According to Jewish law, before children reach a certain age, the parents are responsible for their child’s actions, but once they reach that certain age, they begin to be held accountable for their own actions. At the ritual, the father offers thanks to God that he is no longer punished for his child’s sins! 



And what are these ages? It’s 13 for boys and 12 for girls. Pretty young, right? I’m guessing it was based on the biological development of the human reproductive system. At that age, humans are already biologically capable of procreation and so they are now treated as adults, capable of caring for their offspring. While there is no age stated in the bible and Mama Mary holding baby Jesus is always depicted as a woman in her 20s, scholars say that she might have given birth to Jesus at the age of 12 to 16.







How old do you think was Mama Mary when she gave birth to Jesus?







The young “coming-of-age ages” of 12 and 13 worked in the old days, but we have evolved into a more complicated society with education extending to high school, college, graduate school, etc., that 12 and 13 just cannot be applied anymore. But we still have to have a milestone age marked for this purpose. The consensus among neurologists about the full development of our prefrontal cortex at age 25 could be the best alternative. At this age, our executive and analytical faculties are fully developed. We can now differentiate not just between good and bad, but also better and best. We can now predict consequences of our action, perform complex cognitive function, delay gratification, and act in accordance with social norms.



On the matter of handling our finances, we are no longer (or should no longer) be dependent on our parents. We should be able to control our spending, not indulging and succumbing too much to our FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) tendencies and YOLO (You Only Live Once) justifications. We should be able to activate our Makatwirang Mak to remind us of one important aspect of life: YAGO (You Also Grow Old)!






Yes, You Also Grow Old! And old people should be in a position to enjoy life, enjoy the fruits of their labor, impart their wisdom to the younger generation and contribute to society, spoil their grandchildren, and do other fun and meaningful stuff. And this is only possible if we allowed our Makatwirang Mak to prevail over our Emotional Emong while we were still young, hopefully, no later than when we turned 25. And this does not mean that we should never enjoy our present life while still young. I like to borrow my oldest son’s wisdom when he realized that a lot of his friends were not regularly saving and investing in their twenties but would always feel guilty whenever they’d treat themselves. He said, “When pay yourself first, you can spend the rest guiltlessly!” #GuiltlessYOLO! I think the first basic law of money is really the best antidote to guilty spending. When you know that you have already set aside something for your future self, then your present self can go ahead and enjoy the treats! This way both your Makatwirang Mak and Emotional Emong are happy!



Are you already in an age of fully-developed prefrontal cortex? Or do you have children, loved ones entering or are already in this stage? Let’s make a ritual out of it. Mark the milestone and include a high FQ feature to it. Put a system that will make the future old self thank the 25-year-old self.



Cheers to milestone marking towards a High FQ!



ANNOUNCEMENT:



1. We will continue this conversation on quarterlife money matters in our Kumu show together with the birthday boy VJ Anton and our guest, TV host Cara Eriguel. 






2. A few days left for our Christmas promo. Let us help you with your gift giving. Give a gift of High FQ to your loved ones and yourself now. Free delivery to any Philippine address for a minimum purchase of P999. 






To know more about FQ Book 2, watch this short video.









3. If you want to have a free exploratory consultation on our Financial Architecture service, please click this link https://tinyurl.com/IFEFinancialArchitecture.






4. How good are you with money? Do you want to know your FQ score? Take the FQ test and get hold of your finances now. Scan the QR code or click the link http://fqmom.com/dev-fqtest/app/#/questionnaire.






This article is also published in FQMom.com.



Attribution: Pinterest


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      FINANCIAL QUOTIENT
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 What drives your behavior?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
What drives your behavior?


                              

                                                                  By Rose Fres Fausto |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
When asked this question, what is your answer? 

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How do you make your financial decisions? (Meet Makatwirang Mak and Emotional Emong)
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
21 days ago

                              
                              
How do you make your financial decisions? (Meet Makatwirang Mak and Emotional Emong)


                              

                                                                  By Rose Fres Fausto |
                                 21 days ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas will be holding its annual Financial Education Stakeholders Expo. 

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GCredit on GCash: How it's useful and when it's a bad idea
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
26 days ago

                              
                              
GCredit on GCash: How it's useful and when it's a bad idea


                              

                                                                  By Christine Joyce Paras |
                                 26 days ago                              


                                                            
While you use your GCash app, you may have encountered GCredit as among the many options the e-wallet offers. The service,...

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What is something really expensive you spent on that made you feel on top of the world?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
28 days ago

                              
                              
What is something really expensive you spent on that made you feel on top of the world?


                              

                                                                  By Rose Fres Fausto |
                                 28 days ago                              


                                                            
“What is something really expensive, a lot more than your usual gastos, that you spent your hard-earned money on that...

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meet the 'finfluencers': TikTok's investment gurus
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
33 days ago

                              
                              
Meet the 'finfluencers': TikTok's investment gurus


                              

                                 33 days ago                              


                                                            
Trying to figure out how the stock markets work? These days you're as likely to turn to a social media influencer for advice...

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Transition from Kuripot to FQripot
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
35 days ago

                              
                              
Transition from Kuripot to FQripot


                              

                                                                  By Rose Fres Fausto |
                                 35 days ago                              


                                                            
“Kuripot ka ba?” 

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with