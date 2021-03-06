Pag-IBIG's MP2 program savers earned 6.12% in 2020 dividends

The following does not constitute investment advice.

MANILA, Philippines — If you happened to have placed money with Pag-IBIG's MP2 program for the entire year last year, your investment already grew by 6.12% in dividends.

MP2's latest dividend payout is lower than 2019's 7.23% growth. But 6.12% is still considered a better-than-decent performance in a year when the COVID-19 pandemic afflicted the economy.

Year MP2 Dividends 2020 6.12% 2019 7.23% 2018 7.41%



Why it matters: This rounds up the MP2's cumulative dividend growth to 20.76% since 2018, making the fund among the most attractive available for beginner investors looking for low-risk opportunities. In comparison:

Retail Treasury Bond holders expect to grow their investments by 2.375% in three years.



holders expect to grow their investments by 2.375% in three years. Money market funds for investors with low-risk appettite such as the ALFM's Fund, had a three-year return of 3.27%.



for investors with low-risk appettite such as the ALFM's Fund, had a three-year return of 3.27%. A bond-based mutual fund, particularly the Philam Managed Income Fund, saw a three-year yield of 4.4%.

The MP2 or Modified Pag-IBIG program, a specialty savings facility of the state-run mutual fund, grows members' voluntary savings for five-year maturity period.

"[It is] designed for Pag-IBIG Fund members who wish to save more and earn even higher dividends, in addition to their Pag-IBIG Regular Savings," Pag-IBIG says on its website.

