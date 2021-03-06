THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Pag-IBIG MP2
The Pag-IBIG Fund has announced that MP2 savers earned dividends of 6.12% in 2020.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV

Pag-IBIG's MP2 program savers earned 6.12% in 2020 dividends

Ana Crescini (Philstar.com) - March 6, 2021 - 12:00pm
The following does not constitute investment advice.

MANILA, Philippines — If you happened to have placed money with Pag-IBIG's MP2 program for the entire year last year, your investment already grew by 6.12% in dividends.

MP2's latest dividend payout is lower than 2019's 7.23% growth. But 6.12% is still considered a better-than-decent performance in a year when the COVID-19 pandemic afflicted the economy.

Year MP2 Dividends
2020 6.12%
2019 7.23%
2018 7.41%


Why it matters: This rounds up the MP2's cumulative dividend growth to 20.76% since 2018, making the fund among the most attractive available for beginner investors looking for low-risk opportunities. In comparison:

  • Retail Treasury Bond holders expect to grow their investments by 2.375% in three years.
     
  • Money market funds for investors with low-risk appettite such as the ALFM's Fund, had a three-year return of 3.27%.
     
  • A bond-based mutual fund, particularly the Philam Managed Income Fund, saw a three-year yield of 4.4%.

The MP2 or Modified Pag-IBIG program, a specialty savings facility of the state-run mutual fund, grows members' voluntary savings for five-year maturity period.

  • "[It is] designed for Pag-IBIG Fund members who wish to save more and earn even higher dividends, in addition to their Pag-IBIG Regular Savings," Pag-IBIG says on its website.

--

Read The Budgetarian's three-part report on the MP2 program:

DIVIDENDS INVESTING PAG-IBIG MP2 SAVINGS ACCOUNT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
3 steps to ruining your personal financial goals in 2021
23 hours ago
3 steps to ruining your personal financial goals in 2021
By Halee Andrea Alcaraz | 23 hours ago
An investment advocate says people get financially stuck even after setting goals for themselves. They do at least one of...
The Budgetarian
fbfb
Funny and financially savvy: Alex Gonzaga shares her 3 'pondo' practices
2 days ago
Funny and financially savvy: Alex Gonzaga shares her 3 'pondo' practices
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Behind her antics and quirks, Alex Gonzaga is a woman who knows her worth and banks on it.
The Budgetarian
fbfb
Authorization and authentication: How Mastercard is making your payments secure
Sponsored
3 days ago
Authorization and authentication: How Mastercard is making your payments secure
By Jap Tobias,Jap Tobias,Jap Tobias | 3 days ago
Mastercard has developed ways to optimize its card payment process, while adding extra layers of security, to allow everyone...
The Budgetarian
fbfb
What&rsquo;s your first money lesson? (Let&rsquo;s continue discussing on Kumu!)
3 days ago
What’s your first money lesson? (Let’s continue discussing on Kumu!)
By Rose Fres Fausto | 3 days ago
“What’s your first money lesson that you still remember until now?”
The Budgetarian
fbfb
Compound, lump, forget: How to get the best results for your money with Pag-IBIG's MP2
7 days ago
Compound, lump, forget: How to get the best results for your money with Pag-IBIG's MP2
By Halee Andrea Alcaraz | 7 days ago
Once a beginner investor decides to keep her money for at least five years under Pag-IBIG's MP2 Savings scheme, there are...
The Budgetarian
fbfb
The importance of Behavioral Economics in your financial life Part 2 (Meet John Beshears)
10 days ago
The importance of Behavioral Economics in your financial life Part 2 (Meet John Beshears)
By Rose Fres Fausto | 10 days ago
Among the Behavioral Economics rock stars mentioned above is John Beshears.
The Budgetarian
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with