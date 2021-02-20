Is Pag-IBIG’s MP2 Program right for you? 3 factors to consider

The following does not constitute investment advice.

It’s usually easy to invest money in something that looks like a good platform for wealth development. Experts, however, are advising new investors to practice caution and prudence before placing their money in a platform, program or vehicle that seems promising.

Trading and investment expert Marvin Germo said people should conduct their own research before entering an investment.

“Investments are based on skills, so people should first figure out what they know, what they are good at and what they can tolerate,” Germo said.

In the first part of this report on the Pag-IBIG MP2 program, we presented three main reasons why Filipinos are keeping their savings there. But how would you know if saving through MP2 is actually for you? And how would you know when it’s not?

Here are things to consider.

1. Its 5-year maturity period

Savings under MP2 are not liquid—meaning you can’t pull out your money right away.

Once you open an account, you can’t touch the money until after five years. Therefore, this program is not to be treated as an emergency fund.

This is unlike your savings account in a bank, which will only yield very little interest (below 1%) but your money is always available whenever you need it.

Saving with the MP2 program is affordable since it only requires you to put in at least P500 a month. You can even do so once a year as a lump sum as long as the total averages at least P500 per month. But make sure you already have a liquid-enough emergency fund before deciding to put your money into the MP2 fund.

MP2 is considered a medium-term investment—which means it requires a few years before your money generates an additional sum. Germo reminds people to only save through the program if their goals are in line with this five-year maturity period.

2. Its varying dividend rate

While many of those who saved with MP2 did so because it’s a safe investment which can grow their money, it’s important to remember that the dividend rate varies every year.

This is not necessarily a caveat because the dividend rates of Pag-IBIG’s MP2 program have increased every year since it started.

Year MP2 Savings Dividend Rate 2020 To be announced 2019 7.23% 2018 7.41% 2017 8.11% 2016 7.43% 2015 5.34% 2014 4.69% 2013 4.58% 2012 4.67% 2011 4.63%



But it’s also possible that the rate will be slower this year or the next.

3. Your risk appetite

The interviewees featured in the first part of this report who are using the program found it advantageous that the MP2 is government guaranteed and that you’ll get your money back with the base intact.

They, along with Germo, said the MP2 program is perfect for investors with a low-risk appetite.

“Pag-IBIG’s MP2 program is for people who want a lower degree of risk, so if you are someone who is a risk-taker, MP2 might not be the best program for you,” Germo said.

Remember that in investing, the principle of “low risk-low reward and high risk-high reward” generally applies. So if you’re the type who's willing to risk an amount of money for a potentially higher gain, MP2 might not be for you. You may instead look at higher-risk investment avenues such as the stock market or a small business.

Germo stressed that people should only enter the MP2 program if it satisfies their expectations and goals.

For beginner investors who don’t want to risk their capital too much and don’t need the money in the foreseeable five years, the MP2 doesn't have other downsides. You can see your money grow after five years and it instills in you the discipline of regularly tucking part of your income away that you could instead spend through online shopping on impulse. You can monitor your savings online on Pag-IBIG’s website.

