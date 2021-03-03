Funny and financially savvy: Alex Gonzaga shares her 3 'pondo' practices

MANILA, Philippines — Behind her antics and quirks, Alex Gonzaga is a woman who knows her worth and banks on it.

She admitted that when she got into showbiz, it was a conscious decision to present a different image compared to her "more serious" older sister, host, singer and actress Toni Gonzaga.

"From day one naman, when I entered showbiz, it has always been my uncaring, off-the-cuff and galawgaw ways that have endeared me to fans and the public," the recently married actress said. "I was young, carefee, and rebellious in my own way while Ate Toni talaga ang mas serious, mas dutiful daughter and ate na image talaga sa mata ng publiko."

It was a smart move for Alex who added that she had to "zero in on something" that would not be far from her real self, something that is "believable" and from where she can build on.

It is no wonder why she found success as one of the most popular YouTube stars in the country with almost all her content reaching millions of views in just 24 hours of initial upload.

"Yang YouTube channel na 'yan is probably one of the best moves I have made in my career," she beamed.

Compared to her sister Toni whose career remained steady with ABS-CBN for the longest time since transferring from GMA-7 in the early 2000s, Alex had to make several career decisions and shifts.

After years with ABS-CBN, she joined other stars on TV5, which was then revitalizing its entertainment content. From 2009 to 2013, she starred in several TV5 shows like "Babaeng Hampaslupa", "PS I Love You", and "Enchanted Garden."

But the network eventually had to lie low with its entertainment production, so Alex moved back to ABS-CBN in 2013. Upon her return, she starred in the remake of the Korean drama with the same name "Pure Love" and joined reality shows like "I Can See Your Voice" as one of the investigators and hosted "Pinoy Big Brother: Otso".

Recently, a revamped TV5 wooed Alex back to be part of "Lunch Out Loud," the weekday to Saturday noontime variety show.

"A lot of thought comes in producing each video, a lot of planning, and of course, creativity to ensure that the audience will enjoy what they watch that is true to the Alex Gonzaga brand," she said of her arguably more popular platform, YouTube.

With all her life experiences, Alex underscored what makes her smart in life—how she manages her pondo through investments.

1. Relevance

"Relevance, ayan, relevance and reinvention ang pondo natin diyan sa YouTube channel," she stressed.

As more responsibilities are coming her way, the most recent ones is being wife to Lipa City Councilor Mikee Morada, Alex shared she has to be all the more wiser.

"Now that I'm a wife and syempre, in the future a mother, lahat ng natutunan ko, lahat ng naipondo ko sa sarili ko, sa business, at kung anu-ano pa, I have to channel now in my new role."

She continued, "I have to be wiser in my investments. I have to be wiser in spending money, need na mas maingat sa mga desisyon kasi I no longer just have to look after myself at mga needs ko. May sarili na ako ngayong pamilya and di na naman uso na dapat bilang maybahay ay iaasa natin buo ang kinabukasan sa mga asawa natin 'di ba?"

2. Deals and partnerships

Among she considers a good decision is the deal with Villarica Pawnshop.

"This deal that I have now with Villarica Pawnshop is a blessing. Dati kasi pag nasa isip ko pawnshop, ibig sabihin nun sangla, parang utang ba na may collateral kasi short ka sa pera. Negative ang dating," she shared.

She found out that the industry offers more than what she used to think. It is many people's way of earning money especially those who do not have access to banks.

Aside from showbiz, she's also a partner with her sister Toni in their milktea business Happy Cup Milk Tea.

3. Jewelry

Her business savvy mother/manager, Pinty Gonzaga, also shared a valuable tip many mothers traditionally advised their children—invest in jewelry.

"Sabi nga ni Mommy Pinty sa akin, ang alahas, lalo na ang gold, pondo rin 'yan. She said that it was and will always be a wise investment." It's a service she is happy to avail of in her most recent partnership.

--

She stressed the need to be wise with finances especially with a pandemic still stifling businesses and the economy.

"Naku, when you see the news, minsan nakakaawa ang mga nawawalan ng mga trabaho. Napalaki kasi ang iba na need mo maging empleyado, na maging manager para sure ang future. Right now, people need to realize na dapat pondohan nila ang mga sarili nila, na pwede rin naman magsimula ng maliit na negosyo maging entrepreneur," Alex advised.