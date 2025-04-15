The cool index: Summer essentials to beat the heat

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA today identified 14 areas in the Philippines expected to experience soaring temperatures today, classifying these areas as "danger" in classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°C to 43°C.

Stay out of "danger" and be on the safe side this summer!

Beat the heat today and on any summer day with the following must-haves:

State-of-the-art refrigerator

The TCL Built-in Refrigerator embraces a new era of style, sleekness, and convenience with its design and state-of-the-art features.

This groundbreaking ref marks TCL's debut in the cross-door category. It seamlessly blends cutting edge technology with an ultra-modern design; transforming your kitchen into a space of effortless functionality.

The built-in ref is not just an appliance. It is a major step forward in showcasing the brand's unwavering commitment to enhancing everyday living with smart and stylish solutions.

The good thing about the TCL refrigerator is that it blends with the aesthetics and the rest of the interiors in most homes. Plus, if you're one of many advocates who say no to food wastage, this is the perfect fixture for you.

"If food is not frozen properly, bacteria will set in and food or raw meat begins to rot. This is where the T-Fresh Technology comes in. Also, thawing frozen meat must be done with the proper temperature inside the refrigerator, and not out in the open.

"The T-Fresh Technology is what makes vegetables remain fresh. This ref is perfect for different kinds of leftovers as the odors won't spread out. Its Pure Air System will flush out all the odors inside.

"And you can store pre-cooked food therein so you won't be rushing through making them everyday. Batch cooking allows you to save on time and flavors. Eating healthy takes time to prepare. So I prepare my salad dressings ahead of time. And since the racks are visually organized, it's easier for other people to follow your instructions," shared Chef Mike Tatung, during a cooking and food storing demo at his Azadore Restaurant in Quezon City where the media briefing took place.

For boosting immunity vs summer sickness

This summer, prevent sickness by boosting your immunity.

Cage-free hens produce quality eggs. This is why Universal Robina Corporation (URC) ensures that Filipino households can have only the best for their everyday meals with Robina Farms Cage-Free Specialty Eggs.

Under URC’s agro-industrial arm, Robina Farms focuses on providing clean and safe quality meat and produce to Filipinos. Its Cage-Free Specialty Eggs are harvested from the Robina Poultry Farm, which received the Good Animal Husbandry Practices (GAHP) certification from the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI). The product is also certified No Antibiotic Residue, No Hormone Administered.

Now becoming a global trend, cage-free eggs are laid by free-roaming hens. According to a study, these are said to have dramatically lowered risks of salmonella and other dangerous bacteria compared to eggs from caged hens. By allowing hens to carry out natural behaviors before nesting, there are far greater chances to achieve food safety, nutritional value, and overall quality, while also keeping hens healthy. As of 2022, more than 2,000 companies worldwide had pledged to source 100% cage-free eggs. (Source: Lever Foundation).

Robina Farms ensures that its Cage-Free Specialty Eggs can meet the Filipinos’ demand for high-quality products. These are available in packs of x12s and x6s at Robinsons Supermarket and Puregold branches, as well as in Fisher Mall. These can also be ordered online through GoCart.

Bewell-C Zinc Protect is a combination of Vitamin C and Zinc, which are vital for a healthy immune system. These promote healthy cell development and aid in repairing damaged cells, as well as help ease mental stress and protect against stress-related disorders. These act as antioxidants that cna protect the body from free radicals, which may cause heart disease and cancer. These also help in producing collagen, which keeps the body and skin healthy.

Keep yourself hydrated

A whole generation may remember Darigold Milk, a popular line of American dairy products that Filipinos used to enjoy until the 1970s. The good news is Darigold Milk is back today, ready to rekindle its bond with those who cherish the nostalgia and a whole new generation of Filipino Gold Getters, people who strive to be better in their daily adventures, with their innovative and nutritious milk products.

But young people today will likely not know what Darigold Milk is and what they’re all about, as the brand pulled out from the country before they were born. Here’s a quick refresher on the storied history and legacy of the American dairy brand in the Philippines.

1920s-1960s: Darigold Milk arrived in the Philippines, bringing a taste of America to Filipino families. The brand quickly grew to become a household favorite, famous for its delicious taste and quality. Darigold Milk even sponsored its own local TV show called the 'Darigold Jamboree' and its catchy jingle was sung by Filipinos everywhere!

1970s: Darigold Milk unfortunately halted production in the Philippines, leaving a gap in the market and nurturing a sense of nostalgia in the following decades for those who grew up with the brand.

Now, Darigold is back and better than ever ready to empower a new generation of Gold Getters.

“The warm welcome we've received in the Philippines inspires us at Darigold. We're dedicated to nourishing Filipino Gold Getters – those who strive for greatness with unwavering determination in our strong line of Darigold Milk.” said Dan Hofmeister, Darigold President for Business to Consumer

Darigold Whole Milk is the classic choice for creamy, wholesome goodness, making it a versatile staple for families and Filipinos of all ages. Darigold Whole Milk has that wonderful combo of taste and nutrition that everyone will love. Darigold Low Fat Milk in classic flavors is a nutritious and delicious treat! It comes in Strawberry and Chocolate flavors, giving you a balance of goodness in every sip. Darigold FIT is the innovative new product range made for active Gold Getters! Each bottle has 25g of protein, low sugar, and a lactose-free formula, making it the best choice for natural recovery, energy support, and even muscle-building.

Last February 1, the brand held a press conference and the Darigold Milk Run at Villar City, Bacoor, Cavite. The Darigold Milk Run united Filipino fitness enthusiasts of all ages to celebrate health, fitness, and wellness with Darigold FIT. Active Filipinos can get to experience first-hand how Darigold FIT fuels every Gold Getter’s fitness and wellness journey.

Meanwhile, the press event marked Darigold Milk’s momentous return to the country and heralded the brand’s renewed availability in the Philippines. “With our partnership with AllDay Supermarket, we’re confident to reach more Filipino families as we re-enter the market” added Hofmeister.

Stay fresh with a new scent

Stay smelling fresh under the summer sun as Avon is introducing Far Away Shine, a new perfume to help every Filipina unleash their extraordinary with just one spritz.

The fragrance is the latest to join the Far Away collection, a lineup of four irresistibly premium yet affordable fragrances from Avon. The collection is set to elevate the ordinary into something extraordinary and give Filipinas the power to become their most confident and glamorous selves.

Far Away Shine coincides with Far Away's sleek, modern redesign that’s chic as it is practical—and makes for a bright new addition to your Far Away collection. These elegant, stackable bottles are designed to be the perfect collectibles for a woman’s beauty shelf—with each fragrance offering a unique, transportive experience. The brand aims to capture the essence of femininity with vibrant pink pepper, elegant Ispahan Rose, and warm golden musk. It is an exquisitely sophisticated yet feminine eau de parfum that unlocks a Filipina’s confident, chic, and sophisticated self. The fragrance invites them to express themselves and enthrall others as they make an impact.

Far Away Shine was expertly crafted by Master Perfumer Honorine Blanc, renowned for creating iconic fragrances around the world. At its heart lies the exquisite Ispahan rose, an ancient and exotic Persian bloom revered for over 2,000 years and celebrated by women as a symbol of transformation and inner illumination. This timeless flower brings a rich, radiant quality to the scent as it is paired with a powerful pink pepper note and blended with the irresistible allure of rare and luminous golden musk. The result creates an unforgettable oriental gourmand scent that envelops the skin all day in a soft, captivating glow, ensuring women shine bright wherever life takes them.

The new perfume line aims to deliver premium, high-quality ingredients at an affordable price, empowering every woman to unlock her confidence and shine with her most extraordinary qualities.

“The sleek, stackable bottle enhances a woman’s beauty shelf and embodies the sophistication and practicality that every Filipina desires. With Far Away Shine, women can embrace their uniqueness, celebrate their beauty, and shine with every step,” stated Kariz Gabrino, Avon Category Head for Fragrance.

Avon’s latest scent has also received the Leaping Bunny approval by Cruelty Free International, a global gold standard for cruelty-free cosmetics and personal care products. The Far Away collection highlights Avon’s commitment to cruelty-free beauty and premium craftsmanship.

Far Away Shine is available at an affordable price through Avon representatives or online at Avonshop.ph, and in Watsons and SM Beauty Stores.

Elevate your laundry moments

Laundry has long been seen as a mundane chore, a necessary task in every household that often feels repetitive and unremarkable. But what if it could be something more? With the latest innovation from Breeze, laundry is no longer just a routine but a sensorial experience. Introducing Breeze Luxe Red, a liquid detergent that transforms the way you do laundry, infusing every wash with luxury, indulgence, and a long-lasting fragrance that turns chore time into a pampering ritual.

More than just a detergent, Breeze Luxe Red elevates the laundry experience with its long-lasting luxurious fragrance (up to 72 hours post-wash, pre-wear), turning every wash into an act of self-care. But why stop at clean clothes when you can transform laundry into a bonding experience, making chore time feel like quality time. With freshly laundered, luxuriously scented clothes, slip into your comfortable outfits and unwind.