Mango reopens BGC store with New Mediterranean concept

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray (second from right) with Mango Philippines District Managers Kelly Santos Sevilla and Julian Branzuela at the Mango’s store reopening in B6 building in Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City

MANILA, Philippines — For years, the flagship store of Spanish fashion label Mango stood along Bonifacio Global City’s Fifth Avenue as among the testaments to BGC’s progress and evolution as among the most advanced cities and crown jewels of the Philippines to the world.

With the recent transfer of Mango’s store from Fifth Avenue to B6 building in nearby Bonifacio High Street, the Spanish brand reinstates itself as a purveyor of fashion in one of the most stylish cities in the archipelago.

“We are very thrilled to be back in the BGC market of course, because it's a very dynamic city and we are happy to be back and also we're celebrating the 40th anniversary that we have as a brand… it's also the anniversary of Mango in the country for 25 years or so,” Mango Philippines District Managers Kelly Santos Sevilla and Julian Branzuela told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview at the store’s recent BGC reopening in its new B6 building location.

With the store’s new location comes a new look, which according to Sevilla and Branzuela, has been called by the company as the “New Mediterranean” concept.

“This store, in terms of design, we call it New Mediterranean concept. It's more on incorporating some natural tones of the store. We have the glass facade from which the natural light comes in, and also there’s the incorporation of some wood finishing and in terms of our furniture. And also some natural fabrics in terms of the carpet, so it also elevates our collection as a whole, so you can see it's a different vibe in terms of concept. Its design aims to reflect the spirit and freshness of the brand and is strongly influenced by Mediterranean culture and lifestyle,” they explained.

The new concept, they said, is now being applied in the brand’s flagship stores around the world. In the Philippines, the brand’s flagship stores are in BGC and in Rockwell in Makati City.

The flagship stores are where the label drops its most extensive collections. There are also monthly campaigns and collections that are exclusively going to be launched in the flagships.

For now, the BGC store carries the men’s and the women’s lines, as well as collections and sizes specifically designed for the Southeast Asian market. These include XS sizes, as well as fabrics and prints for hot weather.

“We can see from the market, A and B, there are quite a lot of people also over the weekend, families over the weekend and then offices over the weekday. So there's quite a range of markets that we’re having. As I said earlier, the BGC market is a dynamic market, like it's very diverse, so yeah, we have Gen Z people from the offices, and also families are what we’re aiming to target,” the District Managers shared.

From formal work wear to casual wear, the store offers a wide selection for men and women – encompassing anything between sharp lines and minimalist silhouettes to colors and some animal prints for the upcoming spring and summer.

Present to shop and celebrate Mango’s BGC reopening were celebrities like Catriona Gray, Iza Calzado, Kiana Valenciano, Ella Pangilinan and Sofia Andres.

The newly relocated flagship store carries Men's and Women's lines