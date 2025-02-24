‘Amazing!’: Kiana Valenciano on married life after ‘secret’ wedding; taking ‘baby’ steps

MANILA, Philippines — It has been over a year since singer Kiana Valenciano married Sandro Tolentino in what she described as a “secret wedding” in an Instagram post, and the couple is yet to go on a honeymoon.

“No, no honeymoon,” Kiana told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview early this month at the opening of fashion label Mango’s new store in B6 building, Bonifacio High Street, Taguig City.

Last December, Kiana greeted Sandro for their first wedding anniversary.

“Secret wedding? Highly recommend. A year ago today, surrounded by family, Sandro and I took the boldest, most exciting leap into our future together. It feels like we’ve lived a lifetime since then, and what an incredible adventure it’s been. This year has been nothing short of beautiful, and we can’t wait to celebrate our marriage with the rest of our loved ones. Happy anniversary my love!” she said in Instagram.

“I'm very blessed, I'm married to a man that loves me so much and loves my family,” Kiana added in the interview with Philstar.com.

If there is a “baby” that Kiana is working on, it is her new album that would include Filipino songs, hip-hop and pop music with touches of R&B. She said she is taking “baby steps” in completing the album as she is now “taking a little break” from it following the wedding.

At the Mango store, Kiana’s picks were maxi skirts and outdoor wear in warm color palettes.

“I'm just quite happy that Y2K fashion is coming back because that was the style that I grew up with, so I have so much of my old clothes that I'm happy I can wear, but I think that where I'm at right now, I just pick my favorite aspects of a certain trend, and I just add it to my personal style, which is generally very laidback. But yeah, I think overall, I love experimenting. It gives me the chance to also just not live in a box in the fashion world,” she said.

Whether single or married, she reminded women, especially for the upcoming Women’s Month, the value of self-love.

“A form of self-love is really reflection,” she affirmed. “And when you internalize everything that you're actually feeling without all the outside voices and you're able to make a decision for yourself, that's for yourself.” — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya