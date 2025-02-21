Catriona Gray enjoying winter in Turkey as Sam Milby confirms split

Catriona Gray enjoying winter in Cappadocia; Catriona with actress Sofia Andres at the recent Mango store reopening at the B6 building of Bonifacio High Street

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is enjoying a winter holiday in Turkey days after actor Sam Milby confirmed his breakup with the model and beauty queen.

In a series of Instagram posts, Catriona shared her adventures in the historical Turkish region of Cappadocia, known for its Bronze-Age homes, distinctive “fairy chimneys” or rock formations, and hot air balloons.

Although unable to ride a hot air balloon due to the weather, Catriona was able to explore the region’s underground cities.

“The cave systems are so interesting, and we're even staying in a cave hotel!” she shared.

Prior to her trip, Catriona disclosed with Philstar.com at the recent reopening of Spanish fashion label Mango her picks from the store, which is now located at the B6 building of Bonifacio High Street in Taguig City.

“I actually got a lot of sweaters and coats. I’m going to Turkey… so kailangan ng pang-lamig,” she shared.

She lauded the store for having “elevated pieces that you can mix and match.”

“Kasi, very practical ang approach ko when it comes to my wardrobe. So I kind of like pieces that are not just one-wear piece. Basta, ma-ROI (return of investment) ko s’ya!” she quipped.

“I’m pa-girl, relaxed fit today – oversized pants, Aranaz bag, because I love supporting local, and a relaxed halter top,” she described her outfit at the Mango store reopening.

According to her, she dresses up according to her “seasons” in life.

“I think I’m kind of wearing blues recently but I do love vibrant colors,” she affirmed. "I don't think there's any rule when it comes to fashion, basta lang it's not hard to wear."

Early this week, Sam confirmed his split with Catriona.

"There was never a third party sa amin ni Cat. That needs to be cleared. There is no truth to it at all," Sam said.

