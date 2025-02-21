Sofia Andres proud ‘ukay’ queen

MANILA, Philippines — As an actress, Sofia Andres was among those who used to fall for designer stuff.

A recent trip to Europe, however, changed her mindset when it comes to shopping. She scoured Europe's vintage shops and now finds joy in "ukay-ukay."

“Before, branded, branded, branded. It doesn’t really matter!” she declared in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at fashion label Mango’s store opening in B6 building in Bonifacio High Street, Taguig City.

Now, Sofia is a proud “ukay” queen, and among the pieces she is crushing on are those from the newly opened Mango store with a strong vintage “feels.”

“I like this,” she said of the chocolate brown leather-like jacket she was wearing at the store opening, “And this one, the pants, it’s very vintage!”

She capped off her ensemble with a standout pair of black and white shoes she bought from Spain.

“It’s actually how you style yourself – how you mix and match. It’s not always the branded stuff that’s amazing!” she said with a wink.

Now that her daughter has gotten bigger, her daughter has become more “maarte” and Sofia would rather spend more on her daughter than herself.

“I spend quality time with them,” she said of her daughter and partner Daniel Miranda.

“Spending time, and even effort, is a nice love language.” — Videos by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya

