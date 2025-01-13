New year, new look: Stars celebrate revamped Ralph Lauren Rustan's Makati store

MANILA, Philippines — Glaiza de Castro and couple Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles were among the stars that recently celebrated the reopening of the newly refurbished Polo Ralph Lauren store in Rustan’s Makati.

According to the brand, the reopened store has been in Rustan’s Makati for a long time, but has been renovated two years ago to accommodate more merchandise.

The new look boasts of more of the American heritage brand’s different colors, textures and materials, including wood and leather.

Among the newly revamped store’s highlights are more Polo Bears, whose clothes always change according to the seasons and can also be shopped at the store.

The store also takes pride of a more extensive color palette for the brand’s classic polo shirts and cable knit sweaters; as well as more designs for accessories such as hats and leather bags.

The store reopened with the Fall 2024 collection on its shelves, featuring preppy and sporty brights, menswear-inspired tailoring, plaids, Fair Isle knits, and romantic soft florals. The collegiate and sporty styling nods to American designer Ralph Lauren's penchant for sports, particularly, basketball and baseball.

This season centers on foundational pieces that capture the essence of timeless style, blending heritage with modern sophistication.