Here’s why you can't miss Landers Superstore's 'Super Crazy Sale' this month

With thousands of premium items up for grabs, including the much-awaited Piso Sale, it’s a sale you won’t want to miss.

MANILA, Philippines — Landers Superstore is set to make waves again with the return of its Super Crazy Sale from September 25-29, 2024.

Known as the ultimate shopping extravaganza of the year, this event promises unbeatable deals that will delight both long-time members and those who are yet to join.

With thousands of premium items up for grabs, including the much-awaited Piso Sale, it’s a sale you won’t want to miss.

If you’re still not a member, now’s the perfect time to sign up and enjoy all the perks that come with it. Here’s a rundown of what makes this event so exciting:

1. Unbeatable discounts: 50% off and Buy 1 Get 1 deals

Shoppers at Landers Superstore’s Super Crazy Sale are in for a treat, with 50% off and Buy 1 Get 1 offers across a wide range of categories.

From groceries to gadgets and household items, members can snag incredible savings on their favorite products. With over 5,000 items to choose from, the sale is perfect for stocking up for the upcoming holidays.

2. The iconic Piso Sale: Grab special items for just P1

The Piso Sale is undeniably the highlight of the event, where selected items can be purchased for the unbelievably low price of P1.

Each day, new Piso Sale items are released, adding a layer of excitement and anticipation for members. To take advantage of this offer, members need to spend a minimum of P1,000 in-store or online (P1,000 minimum applies after discounts for Senior Citizens and PWD). With a maximum of two items per member per day, it’s a frenzy of value shopping.

3. Landers Central & Doppio deals: Don’t miss the delicious offers

Not only are the retail aisles brimming with deals, but Landers Central and Doppio, the in-house restaurant and café, are joining in the fun with their own Piso Sale offers.

Members can enjoy a Pizza Pocket from Landers Central for just P1 with a minimum purchase of P600, while Doppio offers Ice Cream for P1 with a P300 minimum purchase.

Plus, indulge in additional food and beverage promotions like 50% off on Macadamia and Hazelnut Iced Coffee and get a free tote bag with a minimum food purchase of P800.

4. Shop & Win raffle: A chance to win a Porsche 911 Carrera S

As if the discounts weren’t enough, Landers members who spend P4,000 and above during the Super Crazy Sale are automatically entered into the Shop & Win Raffle. The grand prize? A brand-new Porsche 911 Carrera S, along with other fantastic rewards.

With every purchase, members not only save big but also stand a chance to drive home in luxury.

5. Membership perks: More than just shopping discounts

Landers Superstore’s Super Crazy Sale is exclusively for members, and now is the perfect time to join.

New members can apply for the Landers Cashback Everywhere Credit Card, in collaboration with Maya, for only P500. This membership and credit card in one offers up to 5% cashback at Landers.

Alternatively, shoppers can choose the regular premium membership for P700 or the business membership for P1,000, both of which grant full access to the store’s exciting promotions, fuel discounts, free haircuts and much more.

Landers Superstore’s Super Crazy Sale is more than just a shopping event—it’s a celebration of savings, excitement, and exclusive deals that cater to every member.

From jaw-dropping discounts to the ever-popular Piso Sale and delicious offers at Landers Central and Doppio, there’s something for everyone. Add the thrill of the Shop & Win Raffle, and it’s clear why this sale is the most awaited event of the year.

Don't miss out on the incredible offers! If you're not yet a member, now is the time to join and unlock access to all these amazing deals.

Head to www.landers.ph or visit your nearest Landers Superstore to sign up and be part of the Super Crazy Sale.

Get ready to shop, save, and enjoy a truly rewarding experience from September 25 to 29, 2024!

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from Landers. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.