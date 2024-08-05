Photo of young Carlos Yulo with street kids as training buddies goes viral

MANILA, Philippines — A photo of a young Carlos Yulo has been trending online after he won two gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Facebook user Danny Meneses shared a photo of children wearing medals, including Olympic gold medalist Carlos.

Danny said that the photo is from Nina Lim Yuzon, journalist Che-che Lazaro's sister.

"My nephew, Lope Lim, did gymnastics with street kids in Rizal Memorial in 2008," Danny said.

Danny also clarified that Carlos was not a street child.

"Caloy Yulo's Lolo took street kids into Rizal Mem to keep them out of trouble. Lope was a paying student; Caloy himself had humble beginnings, but he was not a street kid.

"Most of the kids in the photo were street kids. Coach Otero (in stripes) was their singular coach, and he took in payments from kids like Lope in order to do this. Mabuhay si Caloy, Otero, and all the kids at Rizal Mem!

"Little kid 3rd from left and 16 years later, two Olympic Gold medals!!! Carlos Yulo."

Carlos became the first Filipino to win multiple gold medals at the quadrennial sports meet. He won at the men’s vault final and the floor exercise.

